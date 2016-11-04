Midway advances after outlasting Bobcats

Since last summer, the mantra for the Drexel football has always been about one more.

One more rep in the weight room. One more tackle. One more yard. Whatever head coach Ryan Hoden asked, his team would do one more.

For the Bobcat seniors, “one more” ended last Friday in the Class 1 District 3 semifinals with a 27-14 loss to Midway on the Vikings’ home field.

“We wanted it bad and they wanted it bad, we just wanted it a little bit more,” said Midway quarterback and safety Blake Mincks.

When these two WEMO rivals last met, Midway edged the Bobcats 47-36 in an offensive showdown. This meeting would be decidedly different.

The Vikings scored late in the second quarter and took a 14-8 lead into the half. Drexel opened the second half with a game-tying touchdown when Ty Woltkamp found a seam on the right side and made the score 14-14.

Midway responded immediately, breaking the tie with a 6-yard run by Tristan Driggs with 5:32 left in the third quarter. Driggs finished the game with 176 rushing yards on 31 carries.

“I think if we could have stopped them on the first score of the second half it might have made a difference,” said Hoden. “But when they made their charge and we didn’t, it took the wind out of our sails. Our guys never gave up, but at the same time, we lost that momentum a little bit and it was a dogfight for us all night.”

The Bobcats returned the favor by driving down to the Midway 30-yard line, but this was where the momentum would shift.

Mincks intercepted a pass intended for Drexel tight end Wyatt Deel, killing the Bobcat threat.

“We knew their quarterback liked to throw to Deel,” said Mincks. “I was keying him all night and was in the right spot at the right time.”

Midway, 10-1, drove the length of the field for the final score and put the Vikings into the district championship game at home tonight against Lockwood.

“The big change for us it was when they picked off the pass,” said Deel. “We didn’t give up but we were gassed.”

This is the fourth year in a row Midway has eclipsed 10 wins in a season.

“It’s crazy,” said Midway coach Larry Burchett. I knew we were capable, but I didn’t know if we would. We lost a lot (of seniors last year) but we have gotten better. We stepped up when we had to.”

Drexel ended the season with a 7-4 record.