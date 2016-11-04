Ray-Pec girls take second in cross country sectional

Miranda Dick of Raymore-Peculiar placed first overall and led the Panthers to a second-place finish in the Class 4 Sectional 3 cross country meet last Saturday in Camdenton.

Dick, a sophomore, ran the 5-kilometer course at Ha Ha Tonka State Park in 19 minutes, 6.45 seconds. Alex Marko of Lee’s Summit West was second at 19:13. 61, followed by Ray-Pec’s Makenzie Stucker in third at 19:17.36.

Dick and Stucker helped Ray-Pec finish behind team champion Lee’s Summit West with 56 points and qualify among the top four teams for the state meet Saturday in Jefferson City. The top 30 individual runners also move on to state.

Finishing behind the Panthers’ top two runners were Marissa Dick in fifth place, Laurana Mitchell 26th and Gracyn Kloth 33rd.

Ray-Pec’s boys advanced two runners to state and finished fifth in the team standings with 105 points. Tyler Musgrave took seventh in 16:15.95 and Nolan Dick placed 29th for the Panthers.

Belton’s Bailee Strickland also qualified for state by finishing 10th in the girls race.

ROOSTERS TAKE SECOND: Pleasant Hill’s boys team qualified for state with a second-place finish in the Class 3 District 7 meet at Grain Valley. Garrett Bakken took seventh to lead the Roosters, who scored 67 points. Brayden Bonnesen took 10th, Shawn Gallagher was 13th, Ryan Bolden 18th and Desmond Ewing 19th for the Roosters.

Pleasant Hill advanced to girls to state, with Lauren Larkins placing 14th and Haley Lamborn finishing 26th. Kaylee Harp of Harrisonville placed 10th and also qualified.

MIDWAY, DREXEL BOYS ADVANCE: Midway took third and Drexel finished fourth in the Class 1 District 7 meet at Grain Valley.

Chandler Stephens placed sixth and Kyle Battin 21st to pace the Vikings, who scored 104 points. Drexel, which scored 109, had Adam Gilbert, Russell Borden and Caleb Wright place 17th, 18th and 19th in team points.

Ciara Battin of Midway placed third in the girls race and also qualified. Brianna Greene of Drexel finished 19th.

SHERWOOD SENDS TWO: Alexus Kerr and Lili Paterson of Sherwood qualified for the Class 2 girls state meet at the Class 2 District 7 meet at Hermitage. Kerr finished 17th and Paterson was 29th.