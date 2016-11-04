Defensive mistakes cost Pirates in sectional loss

Three times the Belton Pirates came back to tie the game. But they need needed to do it four times.

Three defensive lapses lead to Grain Valley goals as the Eagles eliminated the Pirates 4-3 Tuesday night in a Class 3 sectional game at Southwick Stadium.

Twice Grain Valley found the back of the net off free kicks, from opposite sides of the field, but in identical fashion. Alex Hein in the 47th minute and Cooper Childers in the 60th minute to go up 4-3 sent in free kicks from out near the sideline toward the goal area. Even though players went up to play the ball, no one touched either kick, which froze goalkeeper Michael Wright, and the ball found the back of the net.

Since their 2-1 loss to Glenbrook South of Illinois on Oct. 1, the Pirates had been 8-0 and did not allow multiple goals in a game.

“It’s a hard one to swallow,” said Belton head coach Carlos McField. “We just haven’t made those mistakes. We didn’t expect to make those mistakes.”

But each of the first three times Grain Valley pulled ahead, the Pirates tied the game back up within five minutes.

Grain Valley took the lead in the 25th minute when Noah Espinosa headed in Hein’s free kick from near midfield.

Juan Garcia took advantage of an Eagle defensive miscue and knotted the game up about a minute later.

Four minutes after Hein’s goal, Ivan Bravo kept the ball in play along the right sideline, sent in a cross that Garcia beat out a defender to and tied the game at 2-2.

“We’re a good team that can battle back,” said McField. “We expect that if you score three goals, you’ll win a game.”

When Noe Sosa whiffed trying to clear the ball, Hein took possession of the ball and slotted it in with Israel Rocha’s desperate attempts at a tackle coming up short in the 56th minute.

“Grain Valley is a good team,” McField said, “and they finished the chances they got. We haven’t made mistakes like that all year, and we picked the wrong game to make those mistakes.”

Once again, the Pirates responded almost immediately.

Dawsom Lee latched on to a pass down the right sideline, cut in past a defender and laid it off for Cory Wahlbrink to one-time it in.

The Pirates had more than 19 minutes to try to find a fourth equalizer, but couldn’t find the net. In total, Belton out-shot the Eagles 31-10. They had multiple chances running at goal with just the keeper to beat—Lee’s shot went straight to goalkeeper Colton Henry in the 21st minute, Garcia had one saved in the third minute and sent several wide, including one with three minutes left.

“That’s something we talked about all season and talked about before the game,” McField said. “We’ve got to finish those chances. We can’t leave those goals sitting on the table. And we did. We missed, I don’t know, five or six that if we put them away, it’s a different game.”

Luis Hinojos sent a shot from distance in the 31st, but it sailed between the crossbar and the football field goal.

The Pirates finish the season at 21-7, Suburban Blue Conference and Class 3, District 14 champions.