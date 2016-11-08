Voters given wrong ballots in Precinct 34

Several voters cast ballots for the wrong Missouri House race early Tuesday morning.

Cass County Clerk Mike Vinck confirmed that a “handful” of voters cast votes for the 55th District House contest, despite not living in that political district.

Incumbent Rick Brattin, a Republican, and Democrat Ashley Beard-Fosnow are the 55th District candidates.

The error occurred in Precinct 34, at the Raymore Christian Church. Vinck believes the only voters affected were those who live in the Creekmoor subdivision. Those voters cast ballots in the District 55 race but should have cast their votes for the District 37 race, in which Democrat Joe Runions is unopposed.

Vinck estimated the error affected less than 10 people, though he conceded the exact number of inaccurate ballots is not known.

“(The wrong ballots) did get counted. They’ve gone through,” he said. “(But) from the perspective of the total count ... it should not cause any issues.”

However, if the District 55 race comes down to a handful of votes, a recount may be necessary. In the event of a tight race in the district, Vinck said he would coordinate with the secretary of state’s office to develop a protocol for correcting the error.

“Unfortunately it’s done at this point,” Vinck said. “If the race comes down to that, we’ll address that.”

Vinck said the issue was due in part to a high volume of voters as the polls opened at 6 a.m. Election judges did not follow a chart that matches voters’ places of residency with their correlating ballots.

The mistake was caught and corrected at about 8 a.m.