On Election Day, voters consider possibility of first female president

Today could mark an historic moment should the country elect its first female president.

However, many in Cass County feel Hillary Clinton simply isn’t the right woman to shatter the highest political glass ceiling.

Marie Snyder, who is 101 years old, was born before women could vote. She acknowledged the potential milestone of a female president.

“It would make (people) realize that women are just as important as men,” Snyder said.

She was skeptical, though, of Clinton’s ability to lead. Though she was leaning toward the Democrat on Monday, on Election Day she expressed uncertainty and ultimately decided not to share whom she voted for.

Nadine Cavanaugh of Belton was born in 1922, two years after women won the right to vote. Reached by phone Tuesday, Cavanaugh said she wasn’t thrilled at the prospect of a Trump or Clinton presidency.

Regarding Clinton, though, Cavanaugh, a former State of Kansas employee, said she could not stomach Clinton’s keeping a private email server while serving as secretary of state. She also criticized Clinton for accepting donations from foreign countries.

A young voter, who cast her first ballot Tuesday, shared similar concerns.

“Personally, I’d love to have a female president,” said Truly Chrisman, 18. “But I don’t want it to be Hillary.”

She added many of her friends at school also oppose Clinton.

But should a woman one day be elected, it would mark a milestone for women, the teen said.

“Since women weren’t allowed to vote originally, I think it’d be really cool to end up being able to be president,” she said. “(It would) show a woman can do the same things a man can.”

Truly’s mother, Christy Chrisman, said she hadn’t been won over by any of the presidential candidates, mainly because none spoke out on behalf of protesters of the Dakota Access pipeline.

“I’m so drawn into this thing going on in Standing Rock. I want to vote my heart, but you can’t vote with your heart if you vote for Trump, (or) even Hillary,” Chrisman said.

Two sisters who voted Tuesday agreed a female presidency would mark a significant achievement and could help counter sexism.

“Even though women have gone through a lot in history to have the rights we have nowadays, women are still looked down upon,” said Natessa Knisely. “A woman president — maybe she can change all that.”

Knisely’s sister, Alyssa Knisely, is 18 and voted for the first time. Gender and the prospect of the first female presidency had no bearing on the way she voted.

“As long as they’re doing a good job. I’m not really concerned if she’s a woman or not,” Alyssa said.

Amber Hill, a mother, expressed strong support for Clinton.

“I have four daughters, so to me it would show them that no matter what their gender or race is, that they can do anything anyone else can do,” Hill said.

As she stood in line to vote, Hill explained she wasn’t voting for Clinton because of her gender but for her extensive political experience.

A Clinton presidency, to Hill, would be hugely significant.

“It would be another milestone conquered in our history.”

Tammie Rickabaugh, a physical therapist in Raymore, supports Clinton and thinks she will improve on the Affordable Care Act.

“I see people that (the healthcare law) has helped,” Rickabaugh said.

She also believes Clinton has developed a good rapport with leaders of other countries.

Anna Jenkins rejected the idea that Clinton would make for a good role model for girls and women.

“I don’t want this to be my daughter’s first view of a female president,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins referenced Sheryl Sandberg, the chief operating officer of Facebook, as one of many female role models already available to her daughter.

“I don’t think women have to run the world to accomplish their goals,” Jenkins said. “I’ve never been impacted by being a female, never had the mindset that I was inferior.”