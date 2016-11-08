Relief, anxiety expressed at polls

For some, built-up stress from an embittered presidential campaign dissipated Tuesday at the polls.

For others, it amplified.

“I’m in a lot of emotional turmoil today. ... I’ve never voted in an election that has caused me so much anxiety,” said Kathleen Dirks, 62. “Not since the Vietnam War have we had some of the same kind of feelings and passions.”

At polling locations in Raymore, voters had a lot on their minds, and many expressed fear about the future of the country, regardless of which of the two major-party candidates — businessman Donald Trump or former secretary of state Hillary Clinton — they wanted to prevail.

“I see us moving in a direction that causes me real trepidation,” Kathleen Dirks said.

Tammie Rickabaugh called the election cycle one of the ugliest in memory.

“Thank God it’s about over,” she said. “It’s not who we are as a nation. We’re usually more unified. This has really drawn a line between Democrats and Republicans. There has always been a divide but not so prominent.”

Christy Chrisman was unhappy with all of the presidential candidates.

“I’m very disheartened with this election,” Chrisman said. Chrisman’s 18-year-old daughter accompanied her to the polls. “She’s asking me for advice, and I don’t know what to tell her.”

Natessa Knisely left her polling location feeling as though a weight had been lifted from her shoulders.

“I’m relieved it’s over with. ... I feel really good about my decision,” Knisely said. “And I’m glad I convinced my sister to vote. Women had to go through a lot to have that right.”

Dirks, who watched over her granddaughter as her daughter voted at the Raymore Christian Church, said Election Day brought with it a touch of optimism.

In the parking lot of the church, which is located off Peace Drive, Dirks said her faith taught her to love her neighbors, those she comes in contact with, even political opponents.

“There is no room for hatred, no matter what color our skin is, no matter what party we’re voting in,” Dirks said. “And whoever becomes president ... I’ll support that person.”