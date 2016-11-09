Embittered election cycle ended in joy for some, foreboding for others

For some, built-up stress from an embittered presidential campaign dissipated Tuesday and into Wednesday morning as a Donald Trump presidency became a certainty.

For others, a sense of foreboding amplified.

The morning after the election dawned with renewed hope for Jack Cotton, a Harrisonville resident.

“If Trump’s a man of his word and he follows through on it, glory be to this country because I think he’s going to bring it back to where it ought to be,” Cotton said.

He cited Trump’s economic platform as a major reason for his support, including the president-elect’s pledge to buckle down on free trade by taxing imports from companies that once operated in the U.S., as a way to entreat them to bring back their factories — and their jobs — to American soil.

He has friends that worked in the auto industry who no longer have the jobs they once had.

Cotton himself, at 79, is looking for full- or part-time work. A building designer, he spent 65 years learning the ins and outs of construction.

But today, his source of income — social security checks — covers the basics of living but little else.

“You only get a 1 percent increase. My rent’s going up 20 percent,” Cotton said.

An overhaul of the program is necessary, “and I’m hoping this new administration will work on that.

“I just need some extra income to have things over and beyond what I can afford to do,” Cotton said.

Tammie Rickabaugh, a Hillary Clinton supporter, felt the passion of Trump’s supporters bordered on the cultish, but it may have been what tilted the electorate in the businessman’s favor, to her dismay.

“Shame on us for really—” she said before trailing off. Later she added, “All I can do is go, ‘Oh my goodness my lord, what did we do?’”

She compared America’s choice to the one made by citizens of the U.K., who voted earlier this year to Brexit, or leave the European Union. That decision defied polling forecasts, sparked financial uncertainty and caused that country’s currency to plummet.

She called electing Trump a self-inflicted wound to our nation.

Rickabaugh tested theories for the upset win for Trump, who was down in the polls in the days, weeks and months leading up to Election Day.

Perhaps voters were drawn to his showmanship. Maybe they were swayed by what she called politically motivated probes into the tragedy in Benghazi, Clinton’s keeping a private email server, her charitable foundation, her closest allies’ hacked emails.

Or perhaps they simply trusted him more than her.

She, however, does not.

“They think Trump’s going to be able to change everything because that’s what he wants to do,” Rickabaugh said. “One person alone cannot do that. That’s not the way our political system works.”

Cotton said immigration, and Trump’s strong words against illegal entrance into the country, also played a part in his decision.

“My ancestors were immigrants ... but they came in with intentions of working and making a living, not living off the government,” Cotton said.

Trump, Cotton believes, is also the best man to shake up Washington D.C..

“(It’s about) getting a bunch of (politicians) off their dead butts to go to work for us and not for them.

“This country has gotten pretty darn stagnant,” Cotton said. “It needs a shaking up, somehow, and I believe that Donald is going to do it.”

One day earlier, at the polls, voters from both sides of the political spectrum shared their emotions as a long slog of a campaign neared its end.

“I’m in a lot of emotional turmoil today. ... I’ve never voted in an election that has caused me so much anxiety,” said Kathleen Dirks, 62. “Not since the Vietnam War have we had some of the same kind of feelings and passions.”

At polling locations in Raymore, voters had a lot on their minds, and many expressed fear about the future of the country, regardless of which of the two major-party candidates — Trump or former secretary of state Clinton — they wanted to prevail.

“I see us moving in a direction that causes me real trepidation,” Kathleen Dirks said.

Rickabaugh called the election cycle one of the ugliest in memory.

“Thank God it’s about over,” she said. “It’s not who we are as a nation. We’re usually more unified. This has really drawn a line between Democrats and Republicans. There has always been a divide but not so prominent.”

Christy Chrisman was unhappy with all of the presidential candidates.

“I’m very disheartened with this election,” Chrisman said. Chrisman’s 18-year-old daughter accompanied her to the polls. “She’s asking me for advice, and I don’t know what to tell her.”

Joe Anderson, who voted in Belton, explained the voting process to his son, who was peeking over his father’s shoulder. Anderson tried to instill the importance of voting in his son, saying an engaged citizenry, especially in younger generations, is the key to moving forward.

However, Anderson did not feel relief after he voted, saying the animosity and division felt by many in the lead-up to Election Day will continue on.

“No matter who is elected, it’s going to raise questions,” Anderson said after voting.

Natessa Knisely left her polling location feeling the opposite — feeling as though a weight had been lifted from her shoulders.

“I’m relieved it’s over with. ... I feel really good about my decision,” Knisely said. “And I’m glad I convinced my sister to vote. Women had to go through a lot to have that right.”

Dirks, who watched over her granddaughter as her daughter voted at the Raymore Christian Church, said Election Day brought with it a touch of optimism.

In the parking lot of the church located off Peace Drive, Dirks said her faith taught her to love her neighbors and strangers — even political opponents.

“There is no room for hatred, no matter what color our skin is, no matter what party we’re voting in,” Dirks said. “And whoever becomes president ... I’ll support that person.”