Sheriff’s crime report: Oct. 31–Nov. 6

The Democrat publishes crime reports from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office as they are received. The goal is to notify residents of crimes or incidents of interest in their area.

Archie

11/06/16 10:25 CANTRELL ROAD, ARCHIE

On Sunday, November 6, 2016, a deputy was dispatched to South Cantrell Road, Archie, in regards to stealing. There are no suspect leads at this time.

Belton

11/04/16 10:40 164TH TER, BELTON

On Nov. 4, 2016 at approximately 1040 hours a deputy was dispatched to 603 East 164th Terrace, Belton, in reference to property theft. A suspect has not been identified in this case.

Freeman

11/01/16 15:33 STATE ROUTE O, FREEMAN

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016 at approximately 1552 hours, a deputy conducted an investigation at the residence of South State Route O in rural Freeman, in regards to a report of a burglary at this residence. The victim stated that no force was used to enter the residence and the suspect stole several items from the residence. No suspect information is available at this time.

Harrisonville

10/31/16 12:34 E POLK/HIGHLAND, HARRISONVILLE

On Oct. 31, 2016 a deputy responded to Polk Street and Highland Drive, Harrisonville, to assist Harrisonville Police who had a white male stopped that was a suspect in a stealing. The subject was identified and arrested by Harrisonville Police.

10/31/16 12:43 MORGAN ROAD AND S. GRAND RIVER ROAD, HARRISONVILLE

On Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 at approximately 1304 hours, a deputy conducted an investigation at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, located at 2501 West Mechanic in Harrisonville, in regards to a report of stealing. The victim stated that he had two hunting stands stolen from a property in the area of South Grand River Road and Morgan Road in rural Harrisonville. Two suspects have been identified, however no arrests have been made at this time.

11/01/16 17:25 CAMP BRANCH ROAD, HARRISONVILLE

On Nov. 1, 2016 a deputy conducted a stealing investigation at S. Camp Branch Road, Pleasant Hill. The victim reported four deer stands and one game camera stolen from the property. No suspects have been identified in this investigation at this time.

11/03/16 16:09 BLINKER LIGHT ROAD, HARRISONVILLE

On Nov. 3, 2016 at approximately 1610 hours a deputy was dispatched to the area of Blinker Light Road south of State Route 2 in rural Harrisonville, in reference to a report of a disturbance in progress. Victim said a male subject pushed her down and broke a window out of the vehicle with a hammer. The suspect was located, taken into custody and transported to the Cass County jail.

11/05/16 11:23 272ND ST., HARRISONVILLE

On Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 at approximately 1145 hours, a deputy conducted an investigation at the residence of East 272nd Street in rural Harrisonville, in regards to a burglary. The victim stated an unknown individual had entered her residence and stole an item, while she was inside the residence. No suspect is known at this time.

Lake Winnebago

11/02/16 15:29 291/167, LAKE WINNEBAGO

On Nov. 2, 2016, a deputy was dispatched to assist a deputy with the Lake Winnebago Police. The deputy had a subject in custody who escaped from her rear seat of her patrol vehicle and was fleeing northwest from 167th and State Route 291 towards Moccasins Pass in Lake Winnebago. The suspect was located and later transported to the Cass County Jail.

Pleasant Hill

11/01/16 15:05 STATE ROUTE VV, PLEASANT HILL

On Nov. 1, 2016 a deputy conducted a burglary investigation at E. State Route VV, Pleasant Hill. There was forced entry to a sliding glass door on the south side of the residence. No suspects have been identified in this investigation at this time.

11/02/16 11:30 203RD ST., PLEASANT HILL

On Nov. 2, 2016 a deputy responded to E. 203rd Street Pleasant Hill, in reference to a stolen vehicle. Victim reported his black 2009 Ford F150 to have been stolen from the residence driveway during the morning daylight hours. No suspect information is available at this time.

11/03/16 11:19 GRAHAM ROAD, PLEASANT HILL

On Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 at approximately 1127 hours a deputy was dispatched to South Graham Road, Pleasant Hill, in reference to a report of larceny. Victim stated someone had stolen some trail cameras from his property. No suspects have been identified.

Raymore

11/01/16 17:09 WARD ROAD, RAYMORE

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016 at approximately 1737 hours, a deputy conducted an investigation at the residence of North Ward Road in rural Raymore, in regards to a report of a burglary at this residence. The victim stated that she had several items stolen from within her residence. No suspect information is available at this time.