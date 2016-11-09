Popular events happening around Cass in November

Through Dec. 8

Stay strong, stay healthy class

7 p.m.-8 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays — First Christian Church, 519 Cedar St., Pleasant Hill

Men and women are encouraged to attend this hour-long program to increase balance, strength and flexibility.

For more information, stop by or call the University of Missouri Extension Cass County Center at 816-380-8460 or to register call the church at 816-456-5437.

Nov. 11

Senior citizen Thanksgiving dinner

Noon–1 p.m. — Belton Middle School/Freshman Center upper gym, 107 W. Pirate Parkway, Belton

Bus transportation available beginning at 11 a.m. from CrossRoads United Methodist Church in Belton —515 E. Markey Parkway. Guests are asked to drive around the side of church to the lower level parking lot.

Limited parking at school. Guests encouraged to use free bus transportation.

Special event will also honor Belton veterans.

Nov. 11–13

Adrian Community Theatre’s “Steel Magnolias”

7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday — Adrian High School, 601 N. Houston Ave.

Tickets are $6 in advance, $8 at the door.

Call 913-912-3228 or email actadrian@gmail.com for more information.

Nov. 12

Sherwood Community Optimist Club pancake breakfast

8 a.m.–11 a.m. — Friendly Tavern, 303 Main St., Garden City

A fundraiser pancake breakfast for the optimist club.

Nov. 12

Belton Chamber’s Turkey Bowl

7 p.m. — Aaron’s Family Fun Center, 17070 Aarons Lane, Belton

$20 per person for three games of bowling. Raffle drawing. Three turkey throws for $5.

Nov. 15

American sewing guild

10 a.m.–noon — Belton Hobby Lobby, 520 E. Markey Parkway, Belton.

Program: decorating a greeting card and a bag by applying cloth to paper. Materials available. Visitors welcome. For more information, call Lyla at 816-210-3822.

Nov. 17

Casino night

5:30 p.m. — Mill Walk Mall, 2601 Cantrell Road, Harrisonville

Hosted by the Harrisonville Chamber of Commerce.

Nov. 17

Diabetes support group

6:30 p.m.–8 p.m. — Cass Regional Medical Center, 2800 E. Rock Haven Road, Harrisonville

Free holiday-themed support group meeting. Discussion will focus on mindful eating during the holidays.

Free to the public. To reserve a seat, contact Liz Whelan at 816-380-5888 or lwhelan@cassregional.org.

Nov. 17

Discussion: 1972 killing spree on the square

3:30 p.m. — Cass County Public Library, 400 E. Mechanic St., Harrisonville

Cass County Historical Society Director Don Peters will take students in grades sixth through 12th on a tour of the square, including the old courthouse, and give an account of the shooting that took place there in 1972.

Nov. 19

Free Thanksgiving dinner

11 a.m. and 5 p.m. — Cass County Rescue Mission, 304 E. Wall St., Harrisonville

For a ride or more information, call: 816-812-3732 or 816-392-9494.

Nov. 19

Camp Pet Vet opening celebration

11 a.m.–3 p.m. — Camp Pet Vet, 2406 E. Rock Haven Road, Harrisonville

The grand opening will take place for this boarding, daycare, grooming and training facility for dogs, cats and exotic animals.

Free admission. There will be free food, a bounce house and face painting.

Nov. 21

Senior citizens’ Thanksgiving banquet

5:30 p.m. — Harrisonville High School, 1504 E. Elm St., Harrisonville

Entertainment provided by HHS Jazz Band and HHS Music Makers. Senior citizens will be served a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Donations are being accepted to sponsor the event. Checks can be sent to the high school. Call 816-380-3273, ext. 6245 or email jeannie.frazier@harrisonvilleschools.org for more information.

Nov. 30

Gift-wrapping tutorials

6:30 p.m. — Cass County Public Library, 400 E. Mechanic St., Harrisonville

Tips and tricks from library staff member Susie Yoder for making presents look beautiful.

ONGOING

Make a Cake for Kids — Harrisonville School District is looking for volunteer cake baker/decorators for the 2016-17 school year.

Organizers are also looking for a volunteer program coordinator. Email Julie Hicks if interested: juliehicks31@hotmail .com.

DAILY

Harrisonville Alcoholics Anonymous

8 p.m. every day at 1064 Independence St. in Harrisonville.

WEEKLY

Harrisonville farmers market, Saturdays

7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. — Harrisonville square

Produce, plants, pastries and other goods available. Call 816-507-2838 for more information.

Horticulture clinic, Wednesdays

9 a.m. to noon — Cass County Master Gardeners will be available Wednesday mornings at the University of Missouri Extension center in Harrisonville, 201 W. Wall St.

The Master Gardeners will be available through September. For assistance, stop by the Extension center or call 816-380-8460.

Cass County Rescue Mission, Saturdays

11 a.m. and 5 p.m. — American Legion Building, 303 E. Pearl St. in Harrisonville

816-392-9494 or 816-812-3732.

Compulsive Eaters, Anonymous HOW, Tuesdays

6:30 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church, 1625 NW O’Brien Road in Independence

DivorceCare meetings, Sundays

6:30–8 p.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

GriefShare meetings, Wednesdays

6:30–8 p.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

For more information, call 816-322-0409

Raymore-Peculiar

Sunrise Optimist Club

6:30 a.m. — Tuesdays at IHOP, 220 Peculiar Drive, Belton

Children’s Storytime, Wednesdays

9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Once upon a time, classic stories and fresh new titles for the preschool set. Cass County Public Library, 400 E Mechanic St.

MONTHLY

Harrisonville Community Garden meeting: 10 a.m., first Saturdays through October, held at the garden north of the library at 400 E. Mechanic St. Meetings are open to the public (gardeners or not) and will cover a different topic every month.

Hurly Lee Spice American Legion Post 42s: 6:30 p.m., first Mondays at 303 E Pearl St. in Harrisonville.

Raymore Historical Society meetings: 7 p.m., second Tuesdays, lower level of the Cullen Funeral Home, 612 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore.

The Democrat will accept any submission for appropriate events occurring in Cass County if they are emailed to jlondberg@demo-mo.com in our event format. Items sent at least two weeks in advance of the event will have a better chance of making the paper.