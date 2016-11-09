Drive safely during Thanksgiving

Colonel J. Bret Johnson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, encourages motorists to include safety in their plans for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

“The long Thanksgiving weekend is an opportunity for people to visit family and friends, which oftentimes means more drivers on the road,” Johnson said. “It’s important that everyone pay attention while they’re driving. Turn off your cell phones.”

The Patrol will participate in Operation C.A.R.E. (Combined Accident Reduction Effort) during this Thanksgiving holiday weekend. As part of this operation, all available troopers will be assigned to Missouri’s roadways to enforce traffic laws, especially those related to impaired driving, driving over the speed limit, and seat belt/child restraint use. Troopers will be available to assist motorists as needed.

During the 2015 Thanksgiving holiday weekend, 13 people were killed and 627 were injured in 1,817 traffic crashes. That means one person was killed or injured in a traffic crash every 9.6 minutes in Missouri over last year’s Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The Highway Patrol’s Emergency Assistance number is 800-525-5555 (or *55 on a cell phone). Motorists should use this emergency assistance number to report traffic crashes, crimes being committed or other emergencies on Missouri’s highways. When you dial this number anywhere in the state, it rings directly into the closest patrol headquarters.

New officers elected at historical society

The Raymore Historical Society elected new officers at its October meeting.

New officers will serve through Sept. 30, 2017. New officers include: James Allen Kopetsky, one-year director; Pat Gore, corresponding/recording secretary; Renee Kerckhoff, president; Beverly Kennedy, first vice president; Sandy Braga, second vice president; Eleanor Kopetsky, treasurer; and JoAnn Bonner, three-year director.

Check those crops for weeds

Harvest is a good time to scout for potential 2017 weed problems, said University of Missouri Extension weed scientist Kevin Bradley.

Combines give a bird’s-eye view of problem spots. Most farmers make note of areas where weeds survived treatment.

Palmer amaranth continues to be the weed to watch in Missouri, Bradley said. This member of the pigweed family spread from the southwestern United States into the Midwest. It has moved north of the Missouri Bootheel area, where it is the predominant weed species in most fields.

Bradley has been tracking the spread of Palmer amaranth in Missouri since 2009. In 2016, Missouri fields showed some of the best weed control Bradley and other MU agronomists have seen, he said.

Despite that, Palmer amaranth’s aggressive nature makes it a bigger threat than waterhemp, the most common pigweed species in the state.

“Any seed, feed or equipment coming onto your farm should be thoroughly examined for the presence or even the possibility of Palmer amaranth seed,” Bradley said.

If possible, and if only a few plants are present, stop and rogue out Palmer amaranth plants that you see while combining, he added.

Bradley recommended the MU Weed ID app to identify the weed, found at weedID.missouri.edu. Samples also may be sent to MU’s Plant Diagnostic Clinic. Visit plantclinic.missouri.edu to learn more.

