Election results at the federal, state and local level

Missouri

Federal races

President

Darrell Castle (CST) 12,966

Hillary Clinton (Dem) 1,054,889

Gary Johnson (Lib) 96,404

Jill Stein (Grn) 25,086

*Donald Trump (Rep) 1,585,753

100% reporting

U.S. Senate

*Roy Blunt (Rep) 1,370,240

Jonathan Dine (Lib) 67,067

Jason Kander (Dem) 1,283,222

Johnathan McFarland (Grn) 30,413

Fred Ryman (CST) 25,194

100% reporting

U.S. House District 4

Mark Bliss (Lib) 14,355

Gordon Christensen (Dem) 92,385

*Vicky Hartzler (Rep) 225,034

100% reporting

State races

Governor

Don Fitz (Grn) 20,785

*Eric Greitens (Rep) 1,424,730

Chris Koster (Dem) 1,261,110

Cisse Spragins (Lib) 40,718

Lester Turilli (Ind) 29,774

100% reporting

Lieutenant Governor

Russ Carnahan (Dem) 1,153,393

Steven Hedrick (Lib) 68,665

Jennifer Leach (Grn) 65,733

*Mike Parson (Rep) 1,450,717

100% reporting

Attorney General

*Josh Hawley (Rep) 1,597,857

Teresa Hensley (Dem) 1,124,620

100% reporting

Secretary of State

*Jay Ashcroft (Rep) 1,581,428

Chris Morrill (Lib) 107,663

Robin Smith (Dem) 1,046,769

100% reporting

Treasurer

Judy Baker (Dem) 1,061,804

Carol Hexem (Grn) 35,455

Sean O'Toole (Lib) 77,844

*Eric Schmitt (Rep) 1,536,314

100% reporting

Amendment 1 - Keep Conservation Sales Tax

No 546,181

* Yes 2,203,717

100% reporting

Amendment 2 - Limit Campaign Contributions

No 806,676

* Yes 1,877,477

100% reporting

Amendment 3 - Raise Cigarette Tax for Ed

* No 1,609,953

Yes 1,107,716

100% reporting

Amendment 4 - Prohibit New Sales Tax

No 1,145,709

* Yes 1,522,189

100% reporting

Amendment 6 - Allow Voter ID Requirement

No 992,555

* Yes 1,700,139

100% reporting

Proposition A - Raise Tobacco Tax for Trans

* No 1,494,886

Yes 1,210,199

100% reporting

State Senate District 31

*Ed Emery (Rep) 57,195

Tim Wells (Ind) 11,780

Lora Young (Lib) 9,990

100% reporting

State House District 33

Chase Linder (Dem) 5,108

*Donna Pfautsch (Rep) 12,073

100% reporting

State House District 37

Joe Runions (Dem) (U)

State House District 55

Ashley Beard-Fosnow (Dem) 7,111

*Rick Brattin (Rep) 12,283

100% reporting

State House District 56

*Jack Bondon (Rep) 11,207

DJ Rash (Dem) 5,216

100% reporting

State House District 57

*Wanda Brown (Rep) 10,852

William Grimes (Dem) 5,334

100% reporting

Supreme Court Retain Teitelman

No 869,420

* Yes 1,540,150

100% reporting

Cass County races

Commissioner, 1st district

Luke Scavuzzo (Dem) 10,807

*Monty Kisner (Rep) 12,440

100% reporting

Commissioner, 2nd district

Jimmy Odom (Rep) (U)

Sheriff

Jeff Weber (Rep) (U)

Assessor

Bill Smith (Dem) 13,502

*Bob Huston (Rep) 35,556

100% reporting

Treasurer

Steve Cheslik (Rep) (U)

Public administrator

Melody Folsom (Rep) (U)

Judicial race

17th Circuit Court, Div. 12

Mike Wagner (Rep) (U)

Municipalities

Kansas City Park Question 1

Shall the city remove from the park system about 1.2 acres of vacant property generally between 23rd and 24th streets west of Flora Avenue?

*Yes 140,371

No 48,482

100% reporting

Kansas City Park Question 2

Shall the city remove from the park system about 2.6 acres of vacant property generally east of Lister Avenue and south of Linwood Boulevard?

*Yes 128,117

No 61,224

100% reporting

Kansas City light rail sales tax

Shall the city collect three sales taxes for 25 years for constructing, operating and maintaining a citywide light-rail transportation system? Two taxes would be new and the third would shift from the KC Area Transportation Authority.

Yes 77,921

*No 115,067

100% reporting

Lee's Summit bonds

Shall the city issue $14.5 million in general obligation bonds for public safety improvements? (4/7ths majority.)

*Yes 37,916

No 9,951

100% reporting

School district

Archie School District bonds

Shall the district issue $1 million in general obligation bonds for school construction, improvements and equipment? (4/7ths majority.)

*Yes 978

No 586

100% reporting