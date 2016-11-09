Election results at the federal, state and local level

Missouri
Federal races
President
Darrell Castle (CST) 12,966
Hillary Clinton (Dem) 1,054,889
Gary Johnson (Lib) 96,404
Jill Stein (Grn) 25,086
*Donald Trump (Rep) 1,585,753
100% reporting
U.S. Senate
*Roy Blunt (Rep) 1,370,240
Jonathan Dine (Lib) 67,067
Jason Kander (Dem) 1,283,222
Johnathan McFarland (Grn) 30,413
Fred Ryman (CST) 25,194
100% reporting
U.S. House District 4
Mark Bliss (Lib) 14,355
Gordon Christensen (Dem) 92,385
*Vicky Hartzler (Rep) 225,034
100% reporting
State races
Governor
Don Fitz (Grn) 20,785
*Eric Greitens (Rep) 1,424,730
Chris Koster (Dem) 1,261,110
Cisse Spragins (Lib) 40,718
Lester Turilli (Ind) 29,774
100% reporting
Lieutenant Governor
Russ Carnahan (Dem) 1,153,393
Steven Hedrick (Lib) 68,665
Jennifer Leach (Grn) 65,733
*Mike Parson (Rep) 1,450,717
100% reporting
Attorney General
*Josh Hawley (Rep) 1,597,857
Teresa Hensley (Dem) 1,124,620
100% reporting
Secretary of State
*Jay Ashcroft (Rep) 1,581,428
Chris Morrill (Lib) 107,663
Robin Smith (Dem) 1,046,769
100% reporting
Treasurer
Judy Baker (Dem) 1,061,804
Carol Hexem (Grn) 35,455
Sean O'Toole (Lib) 77,844
*Eric Schmitt (Rep) 1,536,314
100% reporting
Amendment 1 - Keep Conservation Sales Tax
No 546,181
* Yes 2,203,717
100% reporting
Amendment 2 - Limit Campaign Contributions
No 806,676
* Yes 1,877,477
100% reporting
Amendment 3 - Raise Cigarette Tax for Ed
* No 1,609,953
Yes 1,107,716
100% reporting
Amendment 4 - Prohibit New Sales Tax
No 1,145,709
* Yes 1,522,189
100% reporting
Amendment 6 - Allow Voter ID Requirement
No 992,555
* Yes 1,700,139
100% reporting
Proposition A - Raise Tobacco Tax for Trans
* No 1,494,886
Yes 1,210,199
100% reporting
State Senate District 31
*Ed Emery (Rep) 57,195
Tim Wells (Ind) 11,780
Lora Young (Lib) 9,990
100% reporting
State House District 33
Chase Linder (Dem) 5,108
*Donna Pfautsch (Rep) 12,073
100% reporting
State House District 37
Joe Runions (Dem) (U)
State House District 55
Ashley Beard-Fosnow (Dem) 7,111
*Rick Brattin (Rep) 12,283
100% reporting
State House District 56
*Jack Bondon (Rep) 11,207
DJ Rash (Dem) 5,216
100% reporting
State House District 57
*Wanda Brown (Rep) 10,852
William Grimes (Dem) 5,334
100% reporting
Supreme Court Retain Teitelman
No 869,420
* Yes 1,540,150
100% reporting
Cass County races
Commissioner, 1st district
Luke Scavuzzo (Dem) 10,807
*Monty Kisner (Rep) 12,440
100% reporting
Commissioner, 2nd district
Jimmy Odom (Rep) (U)
Sheriff
Jeff Weber (Rep) (U)
Assessor
Bill Smith (Dem) 13,502
*Bob Huston (Rep) 35,556
100% reporting
Treasurer
Steve Cheslik (Rep) (U)
Public administrator
Melody Folsom (Rep) (U)
Judicial race
17th Circuit Court, Div. 12
Mike Wagner (Rep) (U)
Municipalities
Kansas City Park Question 1
Shall the city remove from the park system about 1.2 acres of vacant property generally between 23rd and 24th streets west of Flora Avenue?
*Yes 140,371
No 48,482
100% reporting
Kansas City Park Question 2
Shall the city remove from the park system about 2.6 acres of vacant property generally east of Lister Avenue and south of Linwood Boulevard?
*Yes 128,117
No 61,224
100% reporting
Kansas City light rail sales tax
Shall the city collect three sales taxes for 25 years for constructing, operating and maintaining a citywide light-rail transportation system? Two taxes would be new and the third would shift from the KC Area Transportation Authority.
Yes 77,921
*No 115,067
100% reporting
Lee's Summit bonds
Shall the city issue $14.5 million in general obligation bonds for public safety improvements? (4/7ths majority.)
*Yes 37,916
No 9,951
100% reporting
School district
Archie School District bonds
Shall the district issue $1 million in general obligation bonds for school construction, improvements and equipment? (4/7ths majority.)
*Yes 978
No 586
100% reporting