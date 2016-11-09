Election results at the federal, state and local level

November 9, 2016 

Missouri

Federal races

President

Darrell Castle (CST) 12,966

Hillary Clinton (Dem) 1,054,889

Gary Johnson (Lib) 96,404

Jill Stein (Grn) 25,086

*Donald Trump (Rep) 1,585,753

100% reporting

U.S. Senate

*Roy Blunt (Rep) 1,370,240

Jonathan Dine (Lib) 67,067

Jason Kander (Dem) 1,283,222

Johnathan McFarland (Grn) 30,413

Fred Ryman (CST) 25,194

100% reporting

U.S. House District 4

Mark Bliss (Lib) 14,355

Gordon Christensen (Dem) 92,385

*Vicky Hartzler (Rep) 225,034

100% reporting

State races

Governor

Don Fitz (Grn) 20,785

*Eric Greitens (Rep) 1,424,730

Chris Koster (Dem) 1,261,110

Cisse Spragins (Lib) 40,718

Lester Turilli (Ind) 29,774

100% reporting

Lieutenant Governor

Russ Carnahan (Dem) 1,153,393

Steven Hedrick (Lib) 68,665

Jennifer Leach (Grn) 65,733

*Mike Parson (Rep) 1,450,717

100% reporting

Attorney General

*Josh Hawley (Rep) 1,597,857

Teresa Hensley (Dem) 1,124,620

100% reporting

Secretary of State

*Jay Ashcroft (Rep) 1,581,428

Chris Morrill (Lib) 107,663

Robin Smith (Dem) 1,046,769

100% reporting

Treasurer

Judy Baker (Dem) 1,061,804

Carol Hexem (Grn) 35,455

Sean O'Toole (Lib) 77,844

*Eric Schmitt (Rep) 1,536,314

100% reporting

Amendment 1 - Keep Conservation Sales Tax

No 546,181

* Yes 2,203,717

100% reporting

Amendment 2 - Limit Campaign Contributions

No 806,676

* Yes 1,877,477

100% reporting

Amendment 3 - Raise Cigarette Tax for Ed

* No 1,609,953

Yes 1,107,716

100% reporting

Amendment 4 - Prohibit New Sales Tax

No 1,145,709

* Yes 1,522,189

100% reporting

Amendment 6 - Allow Voter ID Requirement

No 992,555

* Yes 1,700,139

100% reporting

Proposition A - Raise Tobacco Tax for Trans

* No 1,494,886

Yes 1,210,199

100% reporting

State Senate District 31

*Ed Emery (Rep) 57,195

Tim Wells (Ind) 11,780

Lora Young (Lib) 9,990

100% reporting

State House District 33

Chase Linder (Dem) 5,108

*Donna Pfautsch (Rep) 12,073

100% reporting

State House District 37

Joe Runions (Dem) (U)

State House District 55

Ashley Beard-Fosnow (Dem) 7,111

*Rick Brattin (Rep) 12,283

100% reporting

State House District 56

*Jack Bondon (Rep) 11,207

DJ Rash (Dem) 5,216

100% reporting

State House District 57

*Wanda Brown (Rep) 10,852

William Grimes (Dem) 5,334

100% reporting

Supreme Court Retain Teitelman

No 869,420

* Yes 1,540,150

100% reporting

Cass County races

Commissioner, 1st district

Luke Scavuzzo (Dem) 10,807

*Monty Kisner (Rep) 12,440

100% reporting

Commissioner, 2nd district

Jimmy Odom (Rep) (U)

Sheriff

Jeff Weber (Rep) (U)

Assessor

Bill Smith (Dem) 13,502

*Bob Huston (Rep) 35,556

100% reporting

Treasurer

Steve Cheslik (Rep) (U)

Public administrator

Melody Folsom (Rep) (U)

Judicial race

17th Circuit Court, Div. 12

Mike Wagner (Rep) (U)

Municipalities

Kansas City Park Question 1

Shall the city remove from the park system about 1.2 acres of vacant property generally between 23rd and 24th streets west of Flora Avenue?

*Yes 140,371

No 48,482

100% reporting

Kansas City Park Question 2

Shall the city remove from the park system about 2.6 acres of vacant property generally east of Lister Avenue and south of Linwood Boulevard?

*Yes 128,117

No 61,224

100% reporting

Kansas City light rail sales tax

Shall the city collect three sales taxes for 25 years for constructing, operating and maintaining a citywide light-rail transportation system? Two taxes would be new and the third would shift from the KC Area Transportation Authority.

Yes 77,921

*No 115,067

100% reporting

Lee's Summit bonds

Shall the city issue $14.5 million in general obligation bonds for public safety improvements? (4/7ths majority.)

*Yes 37,916

No 9,951

100% reporting

School district

Archie School District bonds

Shall the district issue $1 million in general obligation bonds for school construction, improvements and equipment? (4/7ths majority.)

*Yes 978

No 586

100% reporting

