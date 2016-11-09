Cass voting reflected state trends

The votes are in, and Cass County voters largely reflected the trends seen around Missouri.

A majority of voters here supported the eventual winners in the race for president, as well as state-wide races for senator, governor, secretary of state and attorney general.

The Democratic candidates for governor and attorney general, Chris Koster and Teresa Hensley, did not win Cass County despite the fact that they both had served as Cass County prosecutor.

Koster lost to Republican Eric Greitens in Cass by 15 percentage points.

Hensley lost to Republican Josh Hawley by nearly 20 percentage points in Cass.

In the presidential race, 64.4 percent of Cass Countians cast ballots for the Donald Trump/Mike Pence ticket, 28.9 percent voted for Hillary Clinton and 4.2 percent for Libertarian Gary Johnson.

Republican Roy Blunt won another term as a U.S. senator, and Cass Countians preferred him to Democrat Jason Kander by 13.5 percentage points.

In Cass County, incumbent commissioner Luke Scavuzzo was defeated by a Cass County Road and Bridge Department employee, Monty Kisner. It was a tight race, with Kisner receiving 53.5 percent of the vote to Scavuzzo’s 46.5 percent.

Bob Huston retained his position as Cass County assessor after a challenge by Bill Smith.

In Missouri House and Senate races, almost all of the incumbents were Republican and all retained their seats. The lone Democrat, Joe Runions, ran unopposed.

The closest race was in District 55, where Rick Brattin staved off a challenge from Ashley Beard-Fosnow, winning by about 26 percentage points.

In the United States House race, Vicky Hartzler won her re-election bid, winning nearly 70 percent of the vote from Cass Countians.

Nearly two-thirds of voters within the Archie School District approved a proposal by the district for a $1 million bond issuance to repair a roof at its school.