No conviction for mother who spanked child

A jury has exonerated a mother of wrongdoing stemming from an incident in which she said she bruised her daughter while spanking her.

The mother, a Raymore woman in her mid-20s who wished not to be named, was charged with domestic assault in the third degree, a misdemeanor that carried a maximum sentence of one year in the county jail.

The mother was found not guilty after a two-day jury trial that concluded Oct. 28. The jury deliberated for approximately 40 minutes.

The mother’s criminal defense attorney, Kim Benjamin, said the spanking was done for disciplinary purposes and the bruising that resulted was not intended.

According to Benjamin, the mother spanked her 6-year-old daughter about five times with an open hand. The mother’s boyfriend, who is not the girl’s biological father, then spanked her once on the same day in August 2015.

The girl’s biological father later noticed bruising on the girl’s bottom and three red finger marks on her arm. He then notified law enforcement.

Cass County Assistant Prosecutor Jordan Logan, who tried the case, said that though the Raymore mother was found not guilty, incidents involving spanking can go “beyond ... reasonable discipline.

“This isn’t a commentary on spanking,” Logan said. “We believe it’s (a commentary) on parents lashing out in anger, in a way any other person assaulting (someone) lashes out.”

Missouri law allows the use of physical force if the force is “necessary to promote the welfare of a minor” and if it does not create a risk of death, serious physical injury, extreme pain or emotional distress.

Missouri also allows corporal punishment in public schools, making it one of 19 states that still does so.

Despite what is legally allowed, a child advocacy center based in Kansas City views spanking as an ineffective method to discipline children.

The vice president of program administration of The Children’s Place, Carrie Zellmer, said spanking could erode the trust a child has for his or her parents.

Zellmer encouraged other methods of discipline, such as putting a child in time out or removing particular privileges, that are more likely to instill reasoning and problem-solving in children than spanking.

Some studies have concluded that spanking is bad for all children, and that it is no more effective than time outs and does not decrease aggression.

“When you instill a different method of discipline,” Zellmer said, “you’re creating a different communication style that teaches (children) reasoning and that violence is not necessarily the answer.”

Logan said that, in general, Cass County jurors may be wary of rendering guilty verdicts in a case involving spanking because state law allows it. But she added, “There is a threshold you can cross” in which a legal form of discipline gives way to assault.

Last year, a defendant in a similar case was also exonerated. Benjamin said law enforcement officials see a bruise and move to press charges, without considering what caused the bruise.

“Open-hand spanking — no parent was willing to say that’s an unreasonable use of force for discipline,” Benjamin said, referring to jurors in her client’s trial last month.

Jurors may sympathize with parents on trial for using physical force as a form of discipline, Logan said, because they are parents themselves and understand the feeling of frustration that may precede spanking. However, considering the issue from parents’ perspectives overlooks the children in these cases.

“It’s being framed as a parents’ rights issue,” Logan said. “It’s not a parents’ rights issue; it’s a protection of children issue.”

Benjamin said working in her client’s favor was the fact that her boyfriend had also spanked her daughter on the same day, making it difficult to prove the mother was solely responsible for the bruising.

“But the boyfriend would have been innocent as well,” Benjamin argued, citing the statute that allows for physical discipline.

Of a pool of 62 potential jurors, Benjamin said all but a handful admitted to spanking their children.

“They believe very passionately and were very vocal that spanking was a necessary tool in how to teach children right from wrong,” Benjamin said.

In her closing arguments, Benjamin said she told the jury that the charge brought against her client was “an example of government overreach impeding on parents’ rights to discipline.”

Logan disagreed with that assessment.

“We’re not trying to infringe on anyone’s (rights),” she said.

“We want to make sure people of any age don’t become victims of assault because people feel entitled to do whatever they want to them.”