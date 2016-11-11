Battle batters Belton in second half

— Belton expected a back-and-forth battle with Battle, and for one half it was.

The second half? Not so much.

The Pirates matched Battle touchdown for touchdown during the first two quarters of their Class 5 District 6 final. But then Battle rattled off 25 unanswered points, and Belton would see its season end with a 52-29 loss Friday night at Battle.

“When you score 29 points you should win,” Belton coach Todd Vaughn said. “This was a poor performance by our defense, no doubt.”

Belton’s defense did a credible job against Battle’s ground game, but it proved powerless to stop the Spartans’ passing attack over the final two quarters. The Spartans were missing injured standout wide receiver Jaevon McQuitty, but that didn’t keep Battle quarterback Brevinn Tyler from throwing for 328 yards and four touchdowns. Tyler also ran in three other scores.

Tyler tallied four of his TDs after halftime, when Belton was ahead 22-20 after one tie and two lead changes. The lead changed for good when Tyler scored from two yards out on the opening drive of the third quarter.

Battle added a field goal after picking off a throw by Pirates quarterback Bart Harris on its next possession, and Tyler hit Matt Page on a post pattern for a 14-yard TD the next time the Spartans had the ball.

When Tyler fired a 50-yard pass over the middle to a wide-open Drey Taylor for yet another TD early in the fourth quarter, Belton’s lead had turned into a 45-22 hole.

“I think we came out flat in the second half,” Harris said. “We came out ready to play in the first half, put some points up on the board and thought we had it in the bag.”

Harris completed 21 of 29 passes for 216 yards and one touchdown, and he led a Pirate offense that was effective both in the air an on the ground in the first half. Belton fumbled the opening kickoff to set up Battle’s first TD less than a minute into the game, but Harris led the Pirates back on a 10-play, 81-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard TD run by Dylon Smith for an 8-8 tie.

After Battle took a 14-8 lead early in the second quarter, Belton answered with a 2-yard TD run from Dante Madden and took its first lead at 15-14. Battle soon scored again to go back up 20-15, but that lead wouldn’t last long either.

After Belton’s Clayton Staats picked off a Tyler pass with 1:29 left in the half, the Pirates covered 80 yards in two plays, the second one a 51-yard pass from Harris to Malik Clayborn for the Pirates’ final lead.

“We knew it was going to go back and forth because that’s the type of team they are,” Vaughn said. “We just needed to keep battling and they made more plays than we did in the second half.”

Battle, 11-0, won its third consecutive district title, one for each season the program has existed. Two seasons ago the Spartans were Class 5 state champions. Belton, 7-4, hasn’t had nearly as much success, but the Pirates have come a long ways from that first 1-9 season under Vaughn four years ago.

Vaughn is just ready for the Pirates to take another step further.

“Our program is improving,” Vaughn said. “We’ve been getting better every year, but it sure would have been nice to get a championship.”