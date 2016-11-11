Wildcats swagger back into Class 4 quarterfinals

Harrisonville appeared to hit rock bottom when it lost to Grain Valley back on Sept. 23. The 19-7 loss was the third straight for the Wildcats and their first to Grain Valley since 2002.

My, how long ago that seems.

Since that miserable night in September, when turnovers, mental mistakes, and inconsistent play left many wondering if the Wildcats had finally lost their swagger, Harrisonville has reeled off six straight wins. Last Friday night, they avenged that loss to Grain Valley with a 33-10 victory at Memorial Stadium and won the Class 4 District 6 championship.

And Wildcats coach Brent Maxwell believes his team has that swagger back.

“We believed in our kids all along,” said Maxwell. “Sometimes it takes a few games like that to finally figure out this is what we need to be doing and make a run at this. We are the same team; we are just executing better and things are starting to develop for us.”

Grain Valley, 8-4, took an early 7-0 lead on a 5-yard touchdown run by Jace Collum in the first quarter, but it would be Morgan Selemaea and the Wildcats who would end Grain Valley’s season. Selemaea rushed 21 times for 176 yards, including a 65-yard run in the fourth quarter that put the game out of reach.

“Morgan is pretty good, but he’s got a great surrounding cast offensively and defensively where he doesn’t have to do everything,” Maxwell said.

Harrisonville quarterback Brandon Eickhorst said it was all about focus.

“We focused in practice and knew we could do it,” said Eickhorst. “I felt that we were in control the whole way. In the end knew we’d be OK.”

It wasn’t a perfect night for the Wildcats, but they played well enough to be effective. For the most part, the defense prevented the big play and forced Grain Valley’s offense to earn every yard. Once the offense established a double-digit lead, the Eagles were forced to abandon their game plan.

The district championship set up a familiar quarterfinal matchup for the Wildcats. For the third year in a row, Harrisonville, 9-3, will play Webb City. The Wildcats are 0-2 in those quarterfinal games including a 45-7 loss to the Class 4 state champs last year.

But this year, Harrisonville is looking forward to this rematch with 9-2 Webb City.

“We are excited,” said Maxwell. “Some people may be thinking ‘Oh no Webb City’, but I am excited. They are good but vulnerable. They had some of the same mistakes early like we did turning the football over and stuff like that. They have it fixed. We will break it down on film and figure out what we need to do to be successful.”