Vikings outmuscle Lincoln in district final

When the Lockwood football team arrived at Midway for the Class 1, District 3 championship, they looked like giants. The Tigers were big, strong, and dominant. Early in the game, Lockwood’s defenders didn’t just tackle the Vikings, they physically picked them up and tossed them to the ground.

“I don’t think we were fazed at all,” said Midway coach Larry Burchett. “You know, we have played some big teams so far and it’s nothing we haven’t seen.”

Courtesy of Lockwood, Vikings running back Peyton Richardson became familiar with turf in his face mask. Richardson also found the end zone five times, including three times in the first half, leading Midway to a 42-20 victory and the district championship last Friday.

Lockwood had the momentum early, stopping the 11-1 Vikings on their opening drive. Lockwood then drew first blood, opening a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. It appeared the Tigers would go into their halftime locker room with a 14-13 lead until Richardson scored his third touchdown of the half on a 16-yard run with 1:31 remaining in the second quarter.

“It’s always a big lift to score just before you go off the field,” said Burchett. “It was good to get that score and go up again.”

Richardson, who rushed for 237 yards on 15 carries, also scored on runs of 52 and 72 yards as the Vikings pulled away with 21 unanswered points in the third quarter. Midway’s defense settled down in the second half, holding Lockwood to just one score. The Vikings’ offense also helped the defense by rushing the ball 64 times, to only 23 attempts for the Tigers.

“If we were going to have any chance to beat them we were going to have to slow them down and control the ball,” said Burchett. “When you have the ball that much it tends to wear on them. That’s going to be a huge factor next Saturday at Lincoln.”

Lincoln will present another big challenge for Midway when the two meet in a Class 1 quarterfinal Saturday at Lincoln. Lincoln, 12-0, had no trouble advancing past Skyline 58-28 in its district final and is averaging 52 points a game. The Cardinals are beating their opponents by an average of 41 points.

“We will prepare for them like we do for everyone else,” said Burchett. We don’t look at personnel as much as we do scheme. We are going to have to find a way to slow them down. We have got to be able to run the ball. If they can stop us that’s the key.”