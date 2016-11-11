Ray-Pec girls place seventh in state cross country meet

— Raymore-Peculiar coach Jay Johnson could offer no rhyme, reason or rationale for his team’s performance in last Saturday’s state cross country meet. The Panther girls, as he saw it, just went out for a run.

Ray-Pec was expected to be one of the contenders for the Class 4 girls team championship, and the Panthers lived up to that billing with a seventh-place finish on the hilly five-kilometer course at the Oak Hills Golf Center. In a race in which only 12 points separated the top five teams, the Panthers were in the thick of it too after scoring 177 team points. Jackson edged out Lee’s Summit West 134-138 for the team title.

“We figured we could be anywhere from first to eighth depending on how the other teams combined with us,” Johnson said. “The girls ran hard and everybody else did too.”

Miranda Dick has been Ray-Pec’s top runner all season, and she once again led the Panthers by scoring nine team points and placing 15th overall with a time of 19 minutes 10.82 seconds. Dick earned all-state honors by finishing in the top 25, as did teammate Makenzie Stucker, who was 18th overall in 19:14.91. Ray-Pec also had Marissa Dick place 36th, Laurana Mitchell 95th and Gracyn Kloth 120th.

“We had no problems,” Johnson said. “We planned the course out yesterday and we ran it like we planned.”

Tyler Musgrave also medaled for the Ray-Pec boys. Musgrave, a senior, finished 24th in Class 4 with a time of 16:11.56.

Pleasant Hill took fifth in the Class 3 boys race with 190 points. Garrett Bakken and Brayden Bonnesen led the Roosters by placing 23rd and 24th in team points and taking 37th and 39th overall respectively. Bakken finished in 17:10.80 and Bonnesen was close behind in 17:12.25. Shawn Gallagher was 58th overall, Jerod Rottinghaus 94th and William Pryor 98th.

Pleasant Hill’s Lauren Larkins placed 50th and Harrisonville’s Kaylee Harp was 54th in the Class 3 girls race.

Chandler Stephens of Midway earned all-state in the Class 1 boys race. Stephens finished 24th with a time of 18:10.05. The Vikings’ Ciara Battin was 106th in the Class 1 girls race.