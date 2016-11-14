how many

times

we have

sent

the young

among us

to fight

perhaps

die

during

conflicts

destined

to determine

our continued

survival

freedom

unity

as a people

all of those

deployed

had family

friends

a future

not one

of them

fortunate

enough

to return

came back

unmarked

by the

experience

so to our

credit

we name

an annual

day

on which

to say

thank you

and honor

them

with

parades

tributes

speeches

social media

posts

conversations

wherever

we gather

or simply

alone

with

private

thoughts

feelings

all of these

help us

remember

but as years

pass

we tend

a little

to forget

that we

sent

them

and never

should

that happen

without

our being

able

to explain

clearly

plainly

why

in ways

they can

understand

unmuddied

by our ego

self profit

or empty

slogans

otherwise

it can

become

too easy

as our

current

terrorist

enemies

illustrate

to sacrifice

someone

else

with

cheap

promises

of their

future

glory

