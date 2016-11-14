how many
times
we have
sent
the young
among us
to fight
perhaps
die
during
conflicts
destined
to determine
our continued
survival
freedom
unity
as a people
all of those
deployed
had family
friends
a future
not one
of them
fortunate
enough
to return
came back
unmarked
by the
experience
so to our
credit
we name
an annual
day
on which
to say
thank you
and honor
them
with
parades
tributes
speeches
social media
posts
conversations
wherever
we gather
or simply
alone
with
private
thoughts
feelings
all of these
help us
remember
but as years
pass
we tend
a little
to forget
that we
sent
them
and never
should
that happen
without
our being
able
to explain
clearly
plainly
why
in ways
they can
understand
unmuddied
by our ego
self profit
or empty
slogans
otherwise
it can
become
too easy
as our
current
terrorist
enemies
illustrate
to sacrifice
someone
else
with
cheap
promises
of their
future
glory
h.