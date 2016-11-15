Sheriff’s crime report: Nov. 7–13

The Democrat publishes crime reports from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office as they are received. The goal is to notify residents of crimes or incidents of interest in their area.

Archie

11/11/16 18:39 HICKORY GROVE RD, ARCHIE

On November 11, 2016 at about 1843 hours, a deputy was dispatched to Hickory Grove in reference to a stealing. Upon arrival a deputy contacted the victim, who said he believes the suspect had entered his residence and stolen some personnel checks and a pistol. The suspect has been identified but not contacted.

Belton

11/08/16 07:05 187TH ST, BELTON

On November 8, 2016 a deputy responded to E. 187th Street Belton, Missouri for a theft of a trailer and other property. Victim reported a new enclosed trailer and other property to have been stolen from his property. No suspect information is available at this time.

11/08/16 16:38 CLEVELAND AVE, BELTON

On November 8, 2016, a deputy responded to an alarm call at S. Cleveland Avenue in rural Belton, Missouri. A deputy interrupted a burglary in progress when a deputy arrived on the scene. Two suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail for booking.

11/08/16 18:50 STATE ROUTE D, BELTON

On November 8, 2016 a deputy was dispatched to South State Route D, Belton, Missouri for a report of threats no longer in progress. Victim told a deputy that an unknown male had threatened her on the telephone. There is no suspect information at this time.

11/09/16 17:11 PROSPECT AVE, BELTON

On November 9th, 2016 at approximately 1749 hours a deputy was dispatched to south Prospect avenue, Belton, Missouri in reference to stealing. A suspect has not been identified in this case.

11/10/16 07:02 MILL CREEK RD, BELTON

On Thursday, November 10, 2016 at approximately 0743 hours, a deputy conducted an investigation at the residence of South Millcreek Road in Belton, Missouri in regards to a report of stealing. The victim stated that an unknown subject drove in to her driveway and stole a bag that was lying behind her vehicle. The suspect has not been identified at this time.

Drexel

11/11/16 03:33 MAPLE ST, DREXEL

On 11-11-16, a deputy investigated an Assault that occurred at E. Maple Street in Drexel. No suspect has been identified at the time of this report.

Harrisonville

11/08/16 09:33 TIEMAN RD, HARRISONVILLE

On November 8, 2016, a deputy took a walk-in report of fraud from a victim who lives at S. Tieman Road in rural Harrisonville, Missouri. Victim said someone used her debit card numbers to make fraudulent purchases in Harrisonville and Kansas City, Kan. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Pleasant Hill

11/09/16 17:46 203RD ST, PLEASANT HILL

On November 09, 2016 a deputy conducted a burglary investigation at E. 203rd Street, Pleasant Hill, Missouri. Reporting party advised he arrived home to forced entry to the door on the west side of the residence. Several firearms and a laptop computer were reported taken from the residence. No suspects have been identified in this investigation.

11/13/16 20:26 175TH ST, PLEASANT HILL

On November 13, 2016 at about 2028 hours, a deputy was dispatched to E. 175th street in reference to a stolen auto. Upon arrival a deputy contacted the victim, who told a deputy an unknown white male had taken her car. A suspect has not been identified.

Raymore

11/08/16 22:38 JERRY, RAYMORE

On November 8, 2016, a deputy was dispatched to N. Jerry, Raymore, Missouri reference a stealing. The victim stated both of his license plates from his 1995 Honda car had been stolen. No suspects have been identified