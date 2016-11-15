Businesses facilitate giving to patients at VA center

Veterans will receive a holiday gift package this year through the work of a business and a Raymore woman’s contribution.

Kristi Anderson, a Raymore businesswoman, is partnering with My Power of One, a private business, to raise funds for gift packages to give to patients at the Kansas City VA Medical Center, located at 4801 Linwood Blvd. in Kansas City.

The gift packages will include a hat, Mary Kay hand cream and a candy cane.

Anderson and her team of 160 Mary Kay members are selling the packages for $20 until Dec. 19.

Then, Anderson, her team and staff at My Power of One will sing carols while they deliver the holiday packages to patients at the center Dec. 20.

“Mary Kay Ash set forth principles of ‘go give’ not ‘go get,’” Anderson said.

If you wish to donate for a veteran this holiday season, contact Anderson at 816-799-5069 or Sue Vicory at 913-449-5861.

Traffic incident response awareness week aims to reduce traffic fatalities

Emergency responders across Missouri work diligently to help save lives at the scene of traffic incidents.

Across the country every year, hundreds of emergency responders representing fire, law enforcement, emergency medical services, towing and transportation agencies are struck and either injured or killed while responding. The Federal Highway Administration declared Nov. 14 through the 18 as the first national Traffic Incident Response Awareness Week.

The Missouri Department of Transporation and its partners including the Missouri State Highway Patrol remind motorists to move over for any vehicle with flashing lights on the highway.

Traffic incidents on the roads jeopardize a safe and reliable transportation system, and therefore MoDOT’s emergency response crews work to keep our system moving every day. In an average month, MoDOT emergency crews respond to 5,500 traffic incidents.

“MoDOT and its partners in law enforcement, fire, EMS and the tow industry work together to clear incidents but we need the help of motorists,” said MoDOT Chief Engineer Ed Hassinger. “Move over when you see responders on the road and give them extra space to work. They are out there trying to clear the road for you so give them space to work.”

Missouri’s Move Over law requires drivers to change lanes when approaching MoDOT vehicles, law enforcement vehicles and any other emergency vehicle with lights flashing. If drivers can’t change lanes safely, they must slow down as they pass the emergency vehicles.

Little Blue River chapter holds meeting

The Little Blue River chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution monthly meeting was held on Nov. 11 in Belton.

Approximately ten members and one prospective member were present.

Regent Margo Aldridge called the meeting to order and led members in the Pledge of Allegiance to our flag.

Lights of Love is scheduled for Dec. 4. The Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. honoring our country’s military, veterans and other heroes.

Each light on the tree represents the name of veterans’ family and friends that were submitted by DAR members across Missouri.

Roslyn Heights’ house is located at 821 Main St., Boonville.

Women eighteen years or older who are interested in the Daughters of the American Revolution and would like to learn more about their heritage may contact the Little Blue River Chapter, NSDAR at colonistdaughter@gmail.com.