Popular events happening around Cass in November

Through Dec. 8

Stay strong, stay healthy class

7 p.m.-8 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays — First Christian Church, 519 Cedar St., Pleasant Hill

Men and women are encouraged to attend this hour-long program to increase balance, strength and flexibility.

For more information, stop by or call the University of Missouri Extension Cass County Center at 816-380-8460 or to register call the church at 816-456-5437.

Nov. 17

An introduction to foster parenting

6 p.m.–7 p.m. — The Worship Center multipurpose building, 2901 N. State Route 291, Harrisonville

Find out how you can help kids by becoming a foster parent.

In Northwest Missouri, there are nearly 3,000 foster children but only 1,110 foster homes.

Nov. 19

Free Thanksgiving dinner

11 a.m. and 5 p.m. — Cass County Rescue Mission, 304 E. Wall St., Harrisonville

For a ride or more information, call: 816-812-3732 or 816-392-9494.

Nov. 19

Camp Pet Vet opening celebration

11 a.m.–3 p.m. — Camp Pet Vet, 2406 E. Rock Haven Road, Harrisonville

The grand opening will take place for this boarding, daycare, grooming and training facility for dogs, cats and exotic animals.

Free admission. There will be free food, a bounce house and face painting.

Nov. 21

Trivia night fundraiser

6 p.m. — Harrisonville High School, 1504 E. Elm St., Harrisonville

Teams of six to eight people. $5 per person. Fundraiser for SADD, a school program.

For more info or to sign up, email Roseann.Hoffman@harrisonvilleschools.org.

Nov. 21

Senior citizens’ Thanksgiving banquet

5:30 p.m. — Harrisonville High School, 1504 E. Elm St., Harrisonville

Entertainment provided by HHS Jazz Band and HHS Music Makers. Senior citizens will be served a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Donations are being accepted to sponsor the event. Checks can be sent to the high school. Call 816-380-3273, ext. 6245, or email jeannie.frazier@harrisonvilleschools.org for more information.

Nov. 22 and 23

“Small business Saturday”

9 a.m.–4 p.m. — Harrisonville Area Chamber of Commerce, 106 S. Independence St., Harrisonville

Shop small goodie bags to support local businesses. Each bag costs $5, cash only.

Nov. 30

Gift-wrapping tutorials

6:30 p.m. — Cass County Public Library, 400 E. Mechanic St., Harrisonville

Tips and tricks from library staff member Susie Yoder for making presents look beautiful.

ONGOING

Make a Cake for Kids — Harrisonville School District is looking for volunteer cake baker/decorators for the 2016-17 school year.

Organizers are also looking for a volunteer program coordinator. Email Julie Hicks if interested: juliehicks31@hotmail .com.

DAILY

Harrisonville Alcoholics Anonymous

8 p.m. every day at 1064 Independence St. in Harrisonville.

WEEKLY

Harrisonville farmers market, Saturdays

7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. — Harrisonville square

Produce, plants, pastries and other goods available. Call 816-507-2838 for more information.

Horticulture clinic, Wednesdays

9 a.m. to noon — Cass County Master Gardeners will be available Wednesday mornings at the University of Missouri Extension center in Harrisonville, 201 W. Wall St.

The Master Gardeners will be available through September. For assistance, stop by the Extension center or call 816-380-8460.

Cass County Rescue Mission, Saturdays

11 a.m. and 5 p.m. — American Legion Building, 303 E. Pearl St. in Harrisonville

816-392-9494 or 816-812-3732.

Compulsive Eaters, Anonymous HOW, Tuesdays

6:30 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church, 1625 NW O’Brien Road in Independence

DivorceCare meetings, Sundays

6:30–8 p.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

GriefShare meetings, Wednesdays

6:30–8 p.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

For more information, call 816-322-0409

Raymore-Peculiar

Sunrise Optimist Club

6:30 a.m. — Tuesdays at IHOP, 220 Peculiar Drive, Belton

Children’s Storytime, Wednesdays

9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Once upon a time, classic stories and fresh new titles for the preschool set. Cass County Public Library, 400 E Mechanic St.

MONTHLY

Harrisonville Community Garden meeting: 10 a.m., first Saturdays through October, held at the garden north of the library at 400 E. Mechanic St. Meetings are open to the public (gardeners or not) and will cover a different topic every month.

Hurly Lee Spice American Legion Post 42s: 6:30 p.m., first Mondays at 303 E Pearl St. in Harrisonville.

Raymore Historical Society meetings: 7 p.m., second Tuesdays, lower level of the Cullen Funeral Home, 612 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore.

The Democrat will accept any submission for appropriate events occurring in Cass County if they are emailed to jlondberg@demo-mo.com in our event format. Items sent at least two weeks in advance of the event will have a better chance of making the paper.