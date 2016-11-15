Kids talk turkey at Harrisonville childhood center

If you’re wondering how to jazz up your Thanksgiving turkey this year, some unconvential advice from kindergartners may be just what you need.

The students in Lauren Peterson’s class at the Harrisonville Early Childhood Center talked all things turkey on Monday.

They “disguised” their paper cutouts of the bird using crayons and glitter. One was even disguised with a faux mustache. The activity was an extension of a children’s book they’d read in class: “Turkey Trouble.” The book tells of a turkey that devises a costume as Thanksgiving approaches to escape the clutches of a farmer.

This is the fourth year Peterson has taught the book. She said her students’ love for turkey has never waned on Thanksgiving, and it was apparent the class was eagerly awaiting the holiday.

One student, Avery Aloisio, said she feels thankful for food.

“My mom gives me good stuff I like to eat,” she said about Thanksgiving.

In a role reversal, students were asked how they would cook a turkey, rather than their parents, if they had to.

Seated on the class reading rug, many hands shot into the air, making it clear they were eager to share their cooking expertise.

First, either head to the forest or ask a farmer for a turkey, Adam Danforth said. Another student also mentioned the forest.

The students pondered this and then giggled. The children were eager to answer a reporter’s questions.

What next? How do you cook it?

“Put it in fire,” Brady Cochran said, before pausing. “Then I put him on the grill. Cook it slow,” he added.

How do you fire up the grill?

“I need to ask my dad about that first,” he said.

What temperature do you cook the turkey?

“Twenty percent,” offered Lilly Yoss.

“Fifteen percent,” Cayden Gipson said.

No giggles sounded at these suggestions. A few students nodded along pensively.

Many kindergartners still wriggled their hands in the air, desperate to share their takes.

“How about in degrees?” the teacher asked.

“Fifty-five degrees,” Mason Bunger said.

“Twenty,” Adam offered. “Not that hot because you don’t want to burn it.”

“For 100 minutes,” Cayden added.

Now, for the best part: the turkey is cooked to perfection. You remove it from the oven — or fire or what have you — and need to add some garnishments before you dig in.

How do you spice up your turkey?

“Barbecue sauce and mustard,” Blair Cecil said.

Malia Rinker raised her hand.

“You can put some jalapeños on it,” she said.

Brady went with sweeter options: chocolate chips and rainbow sprinkles.

There you have it. The cooking lesson was complete.

Earlier, the students had discussed their decorated paper turkeys.

Brady colored on a mask and the Batman logo to conceal his turkey’s identity because that way, “nobody would mess with him,” he said.

Casey Randazzo glued on a faux mustache to complete her turkey’s disguise as Luigi from the Nintendo video game.

“They love it,” Peterson said of her students. “And to see all the funny stories they come up with is my favorite part.”

The holiday season is a rewarding time to teach, she added.

“I enjoy talking about what all we’re thankful for,” Peterson said. “It really gets them to thinking: ‘We have all these amazing families, schools and friends.’”