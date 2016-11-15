Volunteers work to ensure families can give thanks for full plates

While there may not be a turkey for every table this Thanksgiving, at least a ham will take the place of honor on several platters.

Bonnie Bauer, director of Shepherds Staff Food Pantry of the Ministerial Alliance, said no organization had ramped up a turkey drive this year, so on Nov. 11 they were giving out hams to some clients for their Thanksgiving meal.

The Alliance purchased turkeys and hams from Harvesters at a minimal cost that covers transportation. This year they’re alternating giving out turkeys with hams when clients come to pick up food because Harvesters – Community Food Network had a limited number of turkeys to distribute in the Kansas City area, she explained.

Shepherds Staff in Harrisonville this year expects to give out food for preparing about 350 Thanksgiving meals, Bauer said. Growing up in a large family that struggled to make ends meet, Bauer said she understands how important it is for children to have good meal for the holidays.

“That’s what kids remember — having something to eat on Thanksgiving,” Bauer said.

Bauer said now she’s focusing on getting turkeys collected for Christmas, hoping that the 13 Harrisonville area churches can donate enough for that holiday. Families who got a turkey this week may get ham for Christmas, she said.

Other organizations, such as Belton-based Heart-n-Hand Ministries, are providing holiday meals as well.

Donations have been coming in from businesses, churches and individuals after requests were sent in late October, said Geri Jackson, secretary, treasurer and community projects coordinator for Heart-n-Hand. The goal is to feed nearly 200 families, mostly in the Belton area.

Around 100 volunteers meet on the Saturday before Thanksgiving to assemble bags of food. Jackson said she’s gotten the event down to a science. She organizes items on tables and assigns delivery of the bags to “zones” so volunteers can each take one or two bags. They’re packed in 20 minutes then out the door on their way to recipients.

“In Belton, we’re the only ones who (provide) Thanksgiving dinner,” she said. Groups in nearby Raymore and other parts of the county have similar efforts, she said.

On Monday, Harrisonville High School will continue a decades-long tradition of providing a Thanksgiving meal and concert for residents of retirement homes around the area.

Senior Wyatt Maxwell, the student body president, said the high school gym will be filled with about 300 guests Monday evening. Leading up to the event, students had asked Harrisonville area businesses to donate food.

High school student volunteers will be cooking and decorating all day. Younger students in the school district contributed handmade placemats, and older students will greet and serve the crowd.

The choir and jazz band provide entertainment.

“Really, the whole community gets involved,” Maxwell said. “It’s time to repay the kindness and love they gave to the community. We really get to enjoy them seeing their friends.”