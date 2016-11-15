East Lynne earns perfect state rating; Belton sees dip

The East Lynne School District has reason to celebrate.

The district achieved a perfect score in an annual state rating report, which factors in data from three previous school years and emphasizes improvement.

The one-building district, which serves about 130 students in kindergarten through eighth-grade, was the only district in Cass County to receive a perfect rating.

“I’m very pleased with what’s taking place at the school,” said Superintendent John Brinkley.

Brinkley credited small class sizes for the school’s success. Each grade has about 14 students and one teacher.

The annual performance report was released by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. East Lynne was one of three districts in a four-county area that includes Jackson County to receive a perfect rating.

The rating factors in academic performance in the four main subjects — English, math, science and social studies — as well as attendance rates and high school readiness or graduation rate.

Brinkley said high school readiness is judged by students’ performance on end-of-year assessments.

Other districts in Cass County saw their ratings improve. Raymore-Peculiar earned a 98.9 percent rating, up slightly from last year.

“While the (annual performance report) is not the only valuable measure of our progress, it is gratifying to receive outside confirmation of the quality of our efforts,” said Ray-Pec Superintendent Kari Monsees. “I appreciate the hard work and dedication by our students and staff and their focus on continuous improvement over time.”

Drexel earned a 96.1 percent, up 5.4 percentage points from 2015.

Archie received the same rating as it did last year: 98.2 percent.

Harrisonville’s rating decreased to 86.4 percent, about 7 percentage points lower than 2015.

Steve Ritter, Harrisonville’s director of academic and student services, cited attendance as one area where the district faltered.

To earn the highest mark in attendance, 90 percent of students must be in school at least nine out of every 10 school days.

“We have and will continue to work to educate and build awareness with parents and students on the importance of attendance,” Ritter wrote by email, adding that though some absences are unavoidable, low attendance is shown to result in poor academic performance.

Ritter anticipates improvement in the district’s rating in coming years. He cited aligning English and math curriculums in all grades, identifying essential standards and finding ways to help struggling students master standards as elements that will contribute to that goal.

Ritter was encouraged by the growth in the number of students scoring proficient or advanced in the four core subjects from 2015 to 2016. However, he said science, and specifically teaching scientific inquiry, is an area of concern.

“We are looking at how to change our instruction and the students’ learning process to better meet those goals,” Ritter said.

Belton’s rating falls

The Belton School District saw its rating decrease to 76.8 percent in 2016. Districts must maintain ratings of 70 percent or more to receive full accreditation from the state.

Belton Superintendent Andy Underwood and Assistant Superintendent Lorenzo Rizzi explained the state factors a district’s improvement on state tests over a three-year period.

In 2015, Belton moved its biology class back one year, to the ninth-grade in order to challenge students at a younger age. But it resulted in lower scores. New standards and a change to state testing also lowered scores in 2015.

In 2016, Underwood said the district saw increases in math science and social studies test scores, but because the state rating system compares a three-year period, the district’s score remained on a downswing.

“It’s frustrating because ... we get penalized trying to challenge kids with rigor,” Underwood said. “We preach about preparing kids for the future, but to score well on the annual performance rating, they don’t want you to change anything.”

In an effort to raise test scores, Underwood said the district will hire about 20 learning coaches — mainly retired teachers — to work part-time with students who don’t qualify for special education. The learning coaches will pull small groups out of the classroom for intervention-style learning.

The model is one adopted by other schools to “help students that are on the cusp,” Underwood said. “We have special education for kids that struggle — with social, emotional or mental disorders — but sometimes it’s those kids that kind of get lost in the middle ... who need a little extra help.

Underwood is hopeful learning coaches will begin their work in January. The approximately 20 coaches will split time in the district’s 10 school buildings. The new program will cost about $40,000 in its first three months.

“We’re putting money where our mouth is and getting them additional support,” Underwood said.

Lee’s Summit

The Lee’s Summit School District has once again improved its rating from the state.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released its annual performance report last week. The report analyzes Missouri districts based on state testing performance, attendance, high school readiness and graduation rates.

Districts are eligible to earn a total of 140 points. Lee’s Summit earned 137 points, or 97.9 percent, in 2016, making it the highest mark it has received in the past three years.

In 2015 it earned 135.5 points, and in 2014 it earned 129.5 points.

“We are very pleased with the results that showed an increase for the second consecutive year,” said Kevin Daniel, associate superintendent of instruction and leadership. “These results are a credit to our students, families and the continued dedication and commitment of our staff members.”

Daniel said the focus during the 2015–2016 school year was meeting all students’ needs. This was accomplished, he said, by providing instruction-based professional development to teachers and by providing targeted instructional resources for teachers to maximize instruction.

Christy Barger, executive director of assessment and data analysis, said improved scores in the areas of English and social studies helped contribute to Lee’s Summit’s improved score.

But despite the success, Daniel said he is not completely satisfied.

“The target in Destination 2021, the district’s newly adopted five-year strategic plan, is to achieve an annual performance report score of 100 percent by the time the R-7 strategic plan has run its course and hopefully before,”Daniel said.