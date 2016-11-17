Linda and I celebrated another wedding anniversary last weekend. Yes, I realize that I am extremely blessed to have a wonderful woman like Linda for a wife. And yes, I am painfully aware that she absolutely must be the most patient woman in world to have put up with me for 45 years.

A few days prior to our anniversary, we began going through what I hope is the last remaining box of pictures and certificates and documents that once belonged to her parents. The goal is to sort, categorize and scan everything in this final box in order to provide duplicates for all the siblings and anyone else in the family who may want copies.

Among the many unlabeled pictures were birth certificates, high school diplomas, old grade cards, my father-in-law’s honorable discharge from the Navy and their original marriage license. Along with a hand-written marriage certificate, folded neatly into a blue envelop, was a preprinted card with hints on how to perpetuate the honeymoon.

I have no idea as the date of creation of this wise counsel; I do know that Linda’s parents were married in 1948, so you get the idea. The source was credited as being “From Home and Health, with permission of W. H. DuPuy, A.M., D.D.”

Some advice remains ageless, so for your enjoyment, I share it in its entirety:

Continue your courtship. Like causes produce like effects.

Do not assume a right to neglect your companion more after marriage than you did before.

Have no secrets that you keep from your companion. A third party is always disturbing.

Avoid the appearance of evil. In matrimonial matters it is often that the mere appearance contains all the evil. Love, as soon as it rises above calculation and becomes love, is exacting. It gives all, and demands all.

Make the best of the inevitable. Persist in looking at and presenting the best side. Smile and smile. A cheerful disposition can be acquired, and it will carry you thru many a discouraging situation.

Keep a lively interest in the business of the firm. Two that do not pull together, are weaker than either alone.

Start from where your parents started, rather than where they are now. Hollow and showy boarding often furnishes too strong temptation, while the quietness of a humble home would cement the hearts beyond risk.

Avoid debt. Spend your own money, then it will not be necessary to blame anyone for spending other people’s.

Do not both get angry at the same time. It takes two to make a quarrel.

Do not allow yourself ever to come to an open rupture. Things unsaid need less repentance.

Study to understand your companion’s disposition, in order to please and avoid friction. Try to conform your tastes and habits to the tastes and habits of your companion. If two walk together, they must agree.

Gauge your expenses by your revenues. Love must eat. The sheriff often levies on Cupid long before he takes away the old furniture.

I most certainly could have made some of the last 45 years go a lot smoother if I had only received and heeded the simple tips given here. Of course, I undoubtedly wouldn’t have listened anyway!

David Coffelt is a Harrisonville area resident and is CEO of Coffelt Land Title, Inc.