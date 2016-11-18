Wildcats break Webb City hex

— Nobody from Harrisonville was in a hurry to leave Webb City’s Cardinal Stadium Friday night, even with a late-night two-hour drive home ahead. And who could blame them? After what happened the last two times they made this journey, the Wildcats were in the mood to linger and savor a breakthrough victory.

Harrisonville’s previous two seasons ended in the same fashion – lopsided losses in a Class 4 quarterfinal on this same field. But not this year. Harrisonville held Webb City when it needed to, overcame its mistakes and escaped with a 27-21 victory.

The victory put Harrisonville, 9-3, in the semifinals for the first time since 2012, and this time the Wildcats will get to stay at home Saturday afternoon and entertain Parkway North. They earned that privilege by disposing of Webb City, which whipped the Wildcats 45-7 last season and 35-0 in 2014, for the first time in the program’s history.

“It feels amazing,” Harrisonville quarterback Brandon Eickhorst said as he ambled among the postgame throng. “I’ve never felt this great in my life. It’s good to come down here and beat them on their home turf and especially with this group of guys.”

Harrisonville coach Brent Maxwell believes the seeds for this victory were sown in last season’s loss. The Cardinals’ big crowd and impressive stadium may have overwhelmed his young Wildcats, but he said they went away with a better idea of what it took to play at that level.

“As soon as that one was over we just kind of regrouped and said, ‘This is where we want to be, so we’re going to work towards that,’” Maxwell said. “We felt physically this was probable the best we’ve matched up against them. They’re still pretty dang good but we like to think we’ve got better throughout the course of the year.”

Harrisonville wasn’t perfect. Webb City outgained the Wildcats in total yards 384-287, and the Cardinals’ multi-pronged running game gashed them for 289 yards. The Wildcats also coughed up three fumbles, two of which came at crucial moments.

But the Wildcats came up with big plays when they needed them. They never trailed, and they never appeared rattled.

“Our kids went and executed,” Maxwell said. ‘More than anything else it was a confidence thing. They knew we could play with a team like this. They knew that we were in this caliber and we just have to go play our brand of football.”

Webb City played its brand of football at the start, using its running game to take the opening kickoff from its 27-yard line to the Wildcats’ 24. But on fourth down, Cardinals quarterback Cash Link threw a pass that landed in the arms of Harrisonville’s Joe Snook at the 22, and he returned it 78 yards for the Wildcats’ first touchdown.

“We set the tone early,” Eickhorst said. “We told them hey we can come down here and compete.”

Harrisonville’s first fumble led to a 2-yard run by Webb City’s Will Larson to tie the score 7-7 late in the first quarter, but the Wildcats regained the lead on their next possession with a 8-yard TD pass from Eickhorst to Joe Bowers.

Webb City tied it again with a 14-play, 66-yard march that ended with a 1-yard run by Durand Henderson, and the game appeared headed for a 14-14 halftime deadlock when the Wildcats got the ball on their 27 with 1:27 left in the half. Morgan Selemaea broke that tie when he took a handoff, swept right and sprinted down the sideline untouched to the end zone for a 21-14 lead.

“We knew it was going to take a full 48 minutes to beat a team like this,” Maxwell said. “We were fairly pleased with the way we played the first half and we just needed to take care of the ball and keep playing with confidence.”

Harrisonville lost a fumble on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter, but forced a Webb City fumble on the very next play. When Bowers coughed up the ball on a run up the middle from the Cardinals’ 10, the Wildcats lost a valuable chance to open their lead.

But Bowers redeemed himself on the Wildcats’ next possession, bursting up the middle for a 54-yard TD run that put the Wildcats up 27-14 early in the fourth quarter.

“Once you make a mistake you’ve got to have faith, and you just have to overcome it,” Bowers said. “I just believed in myself and I was able to overcome my adversity.”

That score proved critical when Webb City pulled within 27-21 on a 41-yard pass from Cade Beason to Terrell Kabala with 7:11 left in the third quarter. The Cardinals got the ball with 4:52 left and drove to the Wildcats’ 25 but a fourth-down pass fell incomplete and the Wildcats were able to run the final 58 seconds off the clock.

And soon the celebration would begin. Maxwell celebrated, too, but he made it clear the Wildcats still had more they wanted to accomplish. Beat 10-2 Parkway North on Saturday, and the Wildcats could play in their first championship game since winning the last of their three straight Class 3 titles in 2007.

“We’ve still got a long way to go,” Maxwell said. “Obviously, yes, this is a big hurdle. But if we’re happy with this there isn’t much use playing next week. I think we’re still going to want to suit up next Saturday.”