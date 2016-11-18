Eagles overpowered late by Lawson

Lawson has 58 players listed on its football roster, a healthy number for a Class 2 program. This gives the Cardinals the luxury of depth and a two-platoon system.

Summit Christian Academy listed 34 players and while the Eagles had an abundance of talent, most of that talent had to play on both sides of the ball.

This disparity in numbers goes a long way toward explaining what happened to SCA in its Class 2 quarterfinal Saturday in Lawson. Lawson combined its numbers with brute strength on both sides of the ball and ended the Eagles’ season with a 35-19 victory.

“They were physical, and they had numbers, which they could shuffle in and out,” SCA coach Dalton Vann said. “We went both ways all year so it isn’t an excuse, but when you get to playoff football, you’re getting pounded and pounded.”

That pounding took its toll in the second half, when Lawson gashed SCA for the majority of its 298 rushing yards. The Cardinals had three players rush for more than 70 yards in their multi-pronged attack.

The Eagles, meanwhile, managed only 135 rushing yards after averaging nearly 255 yards on the ground per game.

“They were probably the best team we played all year,” said SCA quarterback Sam Huckabee, who threw for 193 yards and rushed for 65 yards and two touchdowns. “They stuck to their game plan and they just took it right to us.”

Lawson, 11-2, took it to the Eagles early, scoring twice in first quarter for a 14-0 lead. Lawson quarterback Cody Glenn threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Max Ross one play after Ross intercepted a Huckabee pass for the first score; running back Adrean Eskew’s 6-yard run up the middle accounted for the second.

A 1-yard run by Brett Campbell put SCA on the board early in the second quarter, but Lawson upped its lead to 21-6 with 14-yard TD pass from Glenn to Ross with 2 minutes left in the second quarter.

That gave Huckabee enough time to lead the Eagles on a well-executed two-minute drill, covering 80 yards on six plays and capping it with an 11-yard TD run to pull within 21-13 with 31 seconds left. The drive included 23- and 14-yard passes to wide receiver Zach McConnell, who finished the game with 10 catches for 153 yards.

“I told my guys at half that this game was not over,” Huckabee said. “We’re down a touchdown but I thought we were right in this game.”

Lawson took the opening kickoff of the second half and went back up two touchdowns with a nine-play, 68-yard drive capped by a 3-yard touchdown run by Colton Williams with 7:45 left in the third quarter. And the Eagles almost responded again with an 18-play drive that took up the rest of the third quarter and went into the fourth.

Starting on the SCA 30 the Eagles converted on three fourth-down plays and made it all the way to the Lawson 13. But the drive ended there when the Eagles turned it over on downs after Huckabee’s pass to Dan Clarke slipped through Clarke’s fingers in the end zone.

“That was disheartening,” Vann said. “Not only did you take time off the clock, but you didn’t get points as well. It’s a double whammy.”

Lawson took over from there and gashed large chunks of yardage on nine plays against the tiring Eagles, the last one an 11-yard touchdown run by Eskew for his second score and a 35-13 Lawson lead with 6 minutes to play. Huckabee scored from 2 yards out late in the fourth quarter for the Eagles’ final points.

The loss brought an end to SCA’s 11-2 season and was their first since dropping the season opener at St. Croix Central in Wisconsin. In between those losses, the Eagles won 11 straight games, a second consecutive Crossroads Conference title and its first district championship. It was another step forward for a program that just four years ago fielded its first varsity team.

“Coach talked about this being unchartered waters for us,” Huckabee said. “We’ve never been this far. As a senior you don’t want it to end, but I’m glad I could go out like this playing a competitive game.”