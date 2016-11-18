Tennis coach honored for no-cut program

Lee’s Summit North tennis coach Stu Reece, a native of Harrisonville, was recently named to the United States Tennis Association’s 2016 No-Cut Coach All-Star Team.

The No-Cut Coach All-Star Team recognizes 10 exceptional middle- and high-school coaches throughout the nation who implement a “no-cut” policy which welcomes all interested students to be a part of their school’s tennis team.

Reece, 44, has coached the Lee’s Summit North boys’ tennis team for the past 10 seasons and the girls’ tennis team for the past nine seasons. He led the Broncos’ girls team to the Class 2 state team title in 2013 and a third-place finish in 2012.

“I have always wanted to coach and had some excellent role models in the coaching profession while I was a player,” said Reece. “I haven’t ever considered doing anything else.”

Reece has coached approximately 375 tennis players and over 1,400 total athletes in all sports over the years. Off the tennis court he loves to travel with his family and visit MLB baseball stadiums throughout the country.

“All of the coaches we have chosen to honor this year play a critical role not only in the development of student-athletes throughout the year, but in the success of No-Cut Tennis and the sport of tennis as a whole,” said Glenn Arrington, Director, USTA High School Tennis. “Each and every one of these coaches fosters inclusion and continues to help shape today’s youth into well-rounded student athletes.”

Since 2006, more than 4,000 tennis coaches nationwide have made a commitment to offering a no-cut policy, with some programs including more than 100 team members on a high school team. The coaches of these teams serve as positive role models and make a difference by spending the extra time and effort to ensure that young players experience the fun and fulfillment of playing tennis and participating in a school sport.

The No-Cut Coach All-Star Team was established in 2013. Coaches are nominated by their respective USTA Section. To qualify for the USTA No-Cut All-Star Team, coaches must be currently implementing a no-cut policy on their tennis teams, and be currently registered with the USTA as a “no-cut” coach. Additionally, each candidate must have at least five years of experience coaching tennis.

Also named to the No-Cut All-Star Team along with Reece were Leslie Crook, Chisholm Trail High School, Fort Worth, Texas; Doug Chapman, Somerset-Berkley Regional High School, Somerset, Mass.; Michael Horwits, Central High School, Philadelphia; Koua Yang, Harding Senior High School, St. Paul, Minn.; Robert “Bob” Brown, Bluffton High School, Bluffton, S.C.; Gary Ellis, Allegan High School, Allegan, Mich.; Paul Biddle, Amherst High School, Amherst, N.Y.; Kirk Comer, Page County High School, Shenandoah, Va.; and Jan Van Tuyl, Desert Pines High School, Las Vegas, Nev.