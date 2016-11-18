Upstart Lincoln overpowers Vikings

— Football is a big deal in Lincoln. Where else can you see a crop dusting plane creating an “L” smoke trail during the player introductions? Needless to say, the atmosphere was electric in this small town of 1,181.

It’s almost hard to believe that it wasn’t so long ago there was a time when Lincoln didn’t even have a football team.

It was only eight years ago when Lincoln played its first varsity game and it took two seasons for the Cardinals to notch their first win. But on Saturday afternoon, the Cardinals demonstrated just how far their program has come. Midway, a longtime small-school football power, came to Lincoln and left with a 46-0 thumping in a Class 1 state quarterfinal.

Despite the lopsided score, Midway had its chances for a different outcome. In the first quarter, only down by a touchdown, Vikings sophomore Josh Yahnig intercepted a pass killing a Cardinal drive.

“We noticed that they would try and go deep,” said Yahnig. “I read the receiver and read the play and just sat back and got the ball. It felt great.”

The Midway offense couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity, and from that point on the game slowly slipped away from the Vikings.

The pivotal play of the game came with 5 minutes and 14 seconds left in the half. Lincoln strong safety Dominic Simmons sacked Midway quarterback Blake Mincks, forcing the ball to the ground. Cardinals linebacker Tyler Kroenke picked up the ball and ran 70 yards for a touchdown and put Lincoln up 24-0.

“You know that once we got hit and fumbled it was done,” said Midway head coach Larry Burchett. “The life went out; it was gone. Sometimes when you lose your heart it’s just over.”

Lincoln head coach Danny Morrison didn’t take Midway lightly. In fact, the Vikings size and strength were factors the Cardinals had to overcome.

“They were going to be powerful,” said Morrison. “We are not the biggest team out there, so we knew we were going to have to hold our own. Our line was either going to have to get penetration in the backfield or we were going to have to hold our own. I think we did a little bit of both.”

Led by senior Peyton Richardson’s 40 yards on nine carries, Midway finished the day with just 159 total yards of offense. Mincks completed three of 11 passes for 52 yards.

It was a tough way to end a good season for Midway, which finished with a record of 11 -2 and advanced to the Class 1 quarterfinals for the third consecutive year. Maybe in time the sting of this loss will fade.

“We might have achieved more than what we thought,” said Burchett. “We just hate to go out like this.”

Lincoln, 13-0, will play Monroe City Saturday in the Class 1 semifinals.