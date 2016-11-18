Arkansas isn’t too far a leap for Queen

Being a nationally prominent and three-time state champion high jumper, Summit Christian Academy senior Carlie Queen had a wide array of colleges to choose from.

But Queen had one stipulation, one that only a handful of those schools could meet: She had to be within a five-hour drive from her home in Pleasant Hill.

The winner in that group was Arkansas, and Queen made her choice official when she signed her letter of intent Nov. 9 during a ceremony at SCA.

“I had a lot of schools I was considering and I really wasn’t sure how to narrow them down,” Queen said. “Arkansas was my first official visit that I took and I just kind of knew when I was there.”

The geographic requirement help narrow the 70-plus schools trying to land Queen down to three: Nebraska, Kansas and Arkansas. The trip to Fayetteville, which is home to the Southeastern Conference and NCAA Division-I national women’s track champions, helped seal the deal. So did watching a team workout and meeting assistant coach Bryan Compton, who coaches the Razorbacks’ jumpers.

“I loved the campus, absolutely loved the coach,” Queen said. “I think we get along really well and I really love his style.

“The team was just a really great environment. I could tell during the practice that was something I really wanted to be a part of.”

Queen will have a shot at another state high jump championship before heading off to Arkansas next year. She’s won the last three Class 2 titles and set the all-state meet mark of 5 feet, 7 ¾ inches as a freshman. Last summer she cleared 5-9 ¾ to place fourth in the USATF Junior Outdoor Championships in Clovis, Calif. She’s also carried a 4.0 grade-point average since her freshman year at SCA and has been admitted to Arkansas’ Honors Program.

She’s also happy to have the whole recruiting process behind her.

“I’m very excited to continue my jumping career at the University of Arkansas,” Queen said. “It’s definitely a relief.”

Belton had six athletes sign on the first day of the early signing period. Bethany Elkins signed to play volleyball at Northwest Missouri State, Madison Hunsaker for softball at Missouri State, Jordan Leer for softball at Ellsworth Community College, Courtnie Lewis for basketball at Eastern Michigan, Skylar Moore for baseball at Longview Community College and Brittany Winter for volleyball at Ottawa University.

Raymore-Peculiar had four signees: Felecia Cummons for tennis at William Jewell, Darby Lewis for softball at Allen County (Kan.) Community College, Callie Martin for softball at Missouri and Sydnee Miller for volleyball at Northwestern Oklahoma State.

Sherwood had Abby Atkin sign to play softball at Missouri Southern and Lynlee Parrott sign to play softball at Northwest Missouri State.

Pleasant Hill had four seniors sign their letters during a ceremony Tuesday at the school. Pleasant Hill had Alex Jackson sign to play softball at Evangel University, Paige Johnson for volleyball at Arkansas, Abby Welther for volleyball at Drury University and Luke Woodall for track and field at Missouri-Kansas City.