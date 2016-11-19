Alderman calls for mayor’s impeachment

Allegations were launched with abandon at the Nov. 1 Garden City Board of Aldermen meeting.

Alderman Daniel Cantrell called Mayor Dewey Henry a liar after announcing his agenda item to impeach the mayor. He then defended his call to impeach Henry throughout the meeting, saying the mayor lied about vetting a law firm that had applied to represent Garden City.

Henry was not present at the meeting.

At one point, Cantrell slammed his hand on the dais so hard as he said the word “liar,” his nameplate fell and rattled onto the floor.

Shortly before that outburst, citizen Connie Poisal questioned why the chief of police, Thomas Alber, had accrued more than the 30 hours of comp time allowed by city ordinance, and she asked the board why it had not more closely monitored payroll.

Alber was absent from the meeting; a police officer filling in for him said Alber was using his comp time.

Louise Hall asked why the city attorney, Chuck Weedman, attends meetings if he “can’t give us an opinion.” She then called on the board to rescind its September vote to retain Weedman’s services.

Weedman - who attended to provide legal advice regarding the potential impeachment vote - called the meeting a circus in a phone conversation with The Democrat one day later.

Alderwoman Tammy Marten used her gavel only once during the meeting, to quell the feuding public.

Corrie Lopez, a teacher, scolded the behavior of those in the city hall meeting room.

“I have kindergartners that are better than this, “ Lopez said. “They know when to be respectful.”

Because Garden City’s board has not adopted parliamentary rules, audience members are allowed to call out at will throughout meetings.

Call for impeachment

Cantrell was adamant that Henry had lied to the board and needed to be impeached.

“All’s I want to do is fix my city, “ Cantrell said. “I don’t care who I make mad to do it.”

The board tabled the article of impeachment proposed by Cantrell after discussing how it would not be fair to conduct the vote with Henry absent from the meeting.

Weedman said Cantrell’s proposal would require a majority vote of the four-person board in order to initiate impeachment proceedings. Should the majority of the board vote to proceed, evidence and testimony would then be presented in a public hearing, and another vote, also requiring a simple majority, would then be necessary to impeach the mayor.

Marten said she would not vote to impeach Henry, Alderman Chris Moretine said he would and Geesey expressed his support of Henry after the meeting when he defended his and the mayor’s vote to retain Weedman and the Crouch, Spangler & Douglas law firm.

Cantrell claimed Henry did not call other cities to vet the Lauber Municipal Law firm, which bid its services along with Crouch to represent Garden City before the board voted on the issue in September.

Cantrell said the current legal counsel provided by Crouch was too expensive, and he advocated vehemently for hiring Lauber.

“(Lauber) costs $45 less (per hour), “ Cantrell said. “(Crouch) is $200 ... and they don’t do anything to help bring in business.”

In September, Alderwoman Marten and Alderman George Geesey voted to retain Crouch, while Cantrell and Moretine voted to hire the Lauber firm. Henry broke the tie, voting to retain Crouch.

Assistant city clerk Bonnie Hyatt said she contacted other cities that have contracts with Lauber on the mayor’s behalf, to inquire about the relatively new firm’s services.

Henry said by phone that the cities Hyatt had called “said (Lauber) was a good law firm, but they had complaints about them - their bills did go up from (initial estimates).”

Joe Lauber, who established the Lauber firm in 2010, said his attorneys specialize in municipal law and often unearth issues in cities that require more hours than expected to resolve. The extra work by Lauber attorneys, rather than an increase in hourly rate, are why other cities may have complained about larger than expected bills, Lauber said.

Linda Merrifield, the deputy city clerk in Creighton, said the Lauber firm charged $150 an hour to provide municipal counsel in fiscal year 2015.

More recently signed clients, such as Peculiar, Archie and Drexel, are charged $155 per hour. Lauber said initial fees often increase after a year to 18 months, to keep pace with inflation.

Lauber proposed this July to represent Garden City at a rate of $155 per hour through 2017.

Henry added that he voted to retain Crouch, which charges $200 an hour, in part because Garden City has had a decades-long partnership with the firm.

“They’ve always treated the city right, “ Henry said.

Marten, speaking one day later by phone, backed up Weedman.

“He knows our history, “ she said. She added the potential savings in driving expenses by retaining Weedman, who is located about 12 miles northwest from Garden City in Harrisonville, versus an attorney from Lauber, which is based 30 miles away in Lee’s Summit.

During the meeting, Cantrell left the dais and unrolled an approximately 6-foot long poster in which he’d recorded by hand the recommendations he’d sought and received from 11 area cities that employ the Lauber law firm.

“You’re the citizens of the city, “ he said to the public. “This is your tax dollars.”