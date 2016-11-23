Santa Claus has come to town

A blustery day could not keep Santa Claus from making his way to Lake Winnebago.

His plastic body stood as tall as ever, and his mechanical arm waved toward the entrance to the small community.

Years ago, the community paid a decorating service about $1,500 to bring holiday cheer to town, according to Ansel Hindley. But then the community’s garden club offered to do it for a fraction of the cost, and they still do it today.

And all around Cass County, volunteers are teaming up to bring some holiday decor to their towns and cities. In Harrisonville, the Love the Square group recently strung up lights and decorations around the square.

In Belton, the Parks and Rec director donated a pine from his front yard. He and Ted Lange, the building and grounds manager, hauled the tree to the community center and hoisted it upright in the lobby.

Girl Scouts later decorated the tree with ornaments.

The preparation for the holidays begins months before November in Belton. In previous years, Lange said hundreds of poinsettias were grown in the city’s greenhouse.

This year, three plants, with vivid red leaves, were cultivated and will soon find new homes around town — at city hall and the community center. Budget constraints, Lange said, kept the city from growing more. Nonetheless, the three were as colorful as ever.

At Lake Winnebago, the garden clubbers were hard at work Nov. 17, transforming a tree into a nautical assemblage.

Wine corks had been recycled as cylindrical buoys that read “No wake zone.” Dock line was wrapped around the tree. Hand-painted sailboats hung from its branches.

“I think it’s one of a kind,” said Carol Miller, who was helping with the decorations.

Hindley, part of the original garden club team that took over decorating duties, said the nautical theme is fitting in a community centered around a lake.

“It’s a community effort,” Hindley said of the decorating. “It’s something we like to do to enhance the enjoyment of the community.”