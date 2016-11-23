Popular events happening around Cass in November and December

Through Dec. 8

Stay strong, stay healthy class

7 p.m.-8 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays — First Christian Church, 519 Cedar St., Pleasant Hill

Men and women are encouraged to attend this hour-long program to increase balance, strength and flexibility.

For more information, stop by or call the University of Missouri Extension Cass County Center at 816-380-8460 or to register call the church at 816-456-5437.

Nov. 30

Gift-wrapping tutorials

6:30 p.m. — Cass County Public Library, 400 E. Mechanic St., Harrisonville

Tips and tricks from library staff member Susie Yoder for making presents look beautiful.

Dec. 2

NARFE meeting

11 a.m. — Foxwood Springs, 1500 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will hold a luncheon meeting. Business meeting at 11 a.m., lunch to follow.

Cost of optional lunch is $10. Call Barbara Crouse at 816-318-9767 for reservations. Current and retired federal employees and the public are invited.

Dec. 2

Holiday tree lighting

6 p.m. — T.B. Hanna Station Park, Raymore

The Raymore Parks and Recreation Department is creating the firstever Raymore holiday tree trail. The city is enlisting local businesses and organizations to decorate a tree to be included in the tree trail at the park.

The city will provide electricity to light the tree.

Submission deadline is Nov. 30 for trees. Space is limited. Call 816-322-2791 for more information or visit the city’s website.

Dec. 3

Craft show

4:30 p.m.–8 p.m. — 400 W. Wall St., Harrisonville

At the craft show, find handmade woolen holiday decor, holiday ceramics, hand-woven scarves, table runners and other items. Hosted by St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.

Event is in conjunction with the holiday celebration on the Harrisonville square.

Dec. 14

Harrisonville VFW Auxiliary meeting

7 p.m. — VFW Post Headquarters, 1804 N. Commercial St., Harrisonville

The Harrisonville VFW Auxiliary is changing their meeting night in December.

ONGOING

Make a Cake for Kids — Harrisonville School District is looking for volunteer cake baker/decorators for the 2016-17 school year.

Organizers are also looking for a volunteer program coordinator. Email Julie Hicks if interested: juliehicks31@hotmail .com.

DAILY

Harrisonville Alcoholics Anonymous

8 p.m. every day at 1064 Independence St. in Harrisonville.

WEEKLY

Cass County Rescue Mission, Saturdays

11 a.m. and 5 p.m. — American Legion Building, 303 E. Pearl St. in Harrisonville

816-392-9494 or 816-812-3732.

Compulsive Eaters, Anonymous HOW, Tuesdays

6:30 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church, 1625 NW O’Brien Road in Independence

DivorceCare meetings, Sundays

6:30–8 p.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

GriefShare meetings, Wednesdays

6:30–8 p.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

For more information, call 816-322-0409

Raymore-Peculiar

Sunrise Optimist Club

6:30 a.m. — Tuesdays at IHOP, 220 Peculiar Drive, Belton

Children’s Storytime, Wednesdays

9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Once upon a time, classic stories and fresh new titles for the preschool set. Cass County Public Library, 400 E Mechanic St.

MONTHLY

Hurly Lee Spice American Legion Post 42s: 6:30 p.m., first Mondays at 303 E Pearl St. in Harrisonville.

Raymore Historical Society meetings: 7 p.m., second Tuesdays, lower level of the Cullen Funeral Home, 612 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore.

