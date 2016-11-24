Thanksgiving is a very special time for me. It is one time when I actually attempt to enumerate all the things that I am truly thankful for. If you would be so kind as to indulge me, I would like to share some of my list with you.

I am thankful that the Almighty Creator cares about even me. I know that God has a plan for me, that he loves me and sent his son to erase my sins. He is the reason that I can truly give thanks and is the one to who thanks is owed.

I am thankful that I live in the heart of this great nation, the United States of America. We, as a nation have been blessed and it is foolhardy of us to forget God’s guidance and intervention. The peaceful changing of leadership in our country sets an example for the whole world to see.

I am thankful for the blessing of a good wife. Linda has been a faithful companion these past 45 years and a very important part of my life. While marriage is the union of two imperfect people, she is the perfect wife for me.

I am thankful for my children. Each of them has grown into responsible adults and I am very proud of the people they have become. They each have married well, and I also delight in my daughters-in-law and my son-in-law.

I am thankful for my six grandchildren. Only a grandparent can understand the special bond with these unique young people. They are truly a blessing to me and watching them grow and learn and mature has been a real high point of my life.

I am thankful for my extended family. The influence of my mom, along with the memories of my dad and Linda’s parents, make up a large part of who I am. My siblings and in-laws and nieces and nephews and their families are a huge bonus. Of course those young people have had to live with being reminded their entire lives that I am their favorite uncle. I think some of them actually believe it!

I am thankful for my church family. We have been a part of a small church for over 30 years, and it is an important part of our lives. When we are out of town and don’t attend on a Sunday, I get a real feeling of homesickness. We are truly blessed to be a part of church family that shows genuine love for one another.

I am thankful for the opportunity that I have been given to own a business. I was a very young man when we purchased the company that we now own. I was very confident and sure of myself, and looking back I realize that I had no idea of what was in store. I am amazed that the business has provided us an ample income and it has grown, sometimes in spite of my efforts.

I am thankful for all the good people that I have the opportunity to work with in our little business community. Having multiple offices has created a significant challenge for all of us. I am so pleased with each person in each office and am humbled when I consider the hard work, discipline and dedication of these fine folks. I also realize that any success that I can claim is because of them, and for that I am sincerely grateful.

I am thankful for the many, many opportunities that I have had over the years in helping people with their real estate transactions. This includes the various professionals as well as those good people who are buying, selling or refinancing. It is fun for me to look back and realize that we are now assisting in transactions involving the third generation of some families.

To say that I am thankful could very well be an understatement. You may have noticed that I have never used the word lucky. Frankly, that word is not part of my vocabulary. I don’t ever consider myself lucky, but I clearly understand that I am blessed.

Thanksgiving is truly a religious holiday, as it is a time to stop and give absolute thanks to the absolute reason for the blessings we have each received. It is my wish that you are as thankful as I am. Why not create a list of your own? You might be pleasantly surprised!

David Coffelt is a very thankful Harrisonville area resident and is CEO of Coffelt Land Title, Inc.