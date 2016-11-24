Keeping hope alive in every season of life

I’d be hard pressed to say which is my favorite season of the year. Spring with the hope and budding of new life. Summer with its long days and short nights. Or the winter fairyland of snow and ice.

Yes, I’d be hard pressed to decide. But, at the same time, I think last year my favorite was autumn. Maybe because I experienced it, not in one, but in several states I’ve grown to love.

They said there wasn’t much color left in the Adirondacks in early November, but it was plenty for me. Looking 35 miles across the valley from my cousin’s living room, I still saw remnants of the glory. And driving in the big woods, I loved the leafy autumn floors of gold and red.

But even better was the autumn waiting for me on my return to the prairie. Somehow, the colors seemed more brilliant than usual last fall, or maybe I was just biased because of the beautiful red maple outside my office window.

What struck me most about that red maple was how reluctant its leaves were to let go. It was as though they wanted to hold on to every fleeting moment of life’s glory.

And it was that hanging on past the time when they really should have been gone that set me thinking about O. Henry and his short story “The Last Leaf.”

It’s been decades since I’ve read “The Last Leaf” or for that matter anything by O. Henry. But I do remember how I loved his stories in high school and even later.

Sometimes funny. Sometimes touching. Almost always with an ironic twist and a surprise ending. Those are the stories of William Sydney Porter, writing under the pen name of O. Henry.

“The Last Leaf” is set in Greenwich Village, back in the days when flats were cheap and struggling artists could still afford to live and work there.

Here in the cold dank month of November, a young artist was stricken by a horrible case of pneumonia. She grew sicker and weaker and gradually gave up hope, until the doctor declared she had only one chance in 10 to live.

In her semi-delirious state, the young woman spotted an ivy vine on the next building and became obsessed with counting its leaves.

“Twelve.. eleven...ten...nine...” Soon they would all be gone and said the young artist, “When the last one falls I must go, too.”

Her friends waited in despair for the last leaf to fall, but it never did.

It was only later they would learn of the sacrifice of their friend in the flat below. An unsuccessful artist, the old man still dreamed every day of painting his great masterpiece.

Now the old man thought only of helping his young friend. And late at night when all were asleep, he took a ladder and a lantern into the wet, icy cold and climbed the wall to paint a leaf. A leaf so realistic as to deceive everyone. A leaf that would never drop.

When the “last leaf” failed to drop, hope returned to the young woman. She asked for broth and began once again to dream of painting.

The next week the old man died of pneumonia, but it didn’t really matter now.

He was no longer a failure. In the autumn of the year and the autumn of his life, he had painted the great masterpiece of hope.

