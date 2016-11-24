Ray-Pec schools

Veterans honored

Students and staff throughout the Raymore-Peculiar district took time around Veterans Day to honor those who have served in the armed forces.

Eagle Glen Intermediate school conducted an all-school assembly, Bridge Ridge Intermediate hosted more than 250 people for breakfast, and at Raymore-Peculiar High School, a flag ceremony took place before school, and veterans were treated to breakfast.

Timber Creek Elementary served a breakfast and honored veterans with a program.

Creekmoor Elementary School hosted its 10th annual Veterans Day Program on Nov. 10, following a breakfast for veterans and their families. The honored veteran was retired Air Force Master Sgt. Bill Chapman.

Raymore Elementary School presented its annual third-grade Veterans Day performance on Nov. 10. Veterans, police, and firefighters were honored during the performance with a special “Unsung Hero” song dedicated to them.

At Shull Elementary, Major Paul Bertolone of the U.S. Marine Corps thanked veterans for their service and patriotism. Peculiar Elementary had an all-school assembly, at which 19 veterans and their families attended.

Raymore-Peculiar Middle School shared a lesson related to veterans and Veterans Day with all students during the advisory period, and Stonegate Elementary honored veterans in the library media center.