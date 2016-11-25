Wildcats’ turnaround continues into Class 4 final

Harrisonville quarterback Brandon Eickhorst had hard time envisioning this moment way back in September, when he and his Wildcat teammates trudged off the field after their third straight loss. It came against Grain Valley, a team that hadn’t beaten the Wildcats in 14 years, and it came with all the warnings of a season about to be lost.

But there Eickhorst was last Saturday, hugging relatives and high-fiving teammates on a chilly November afternoon at Memorial Stadium. Harrisonville had just earned a spot in the Class 4 state championship game, holding off Parkway North 32-15 and wiping away all those memories from the early fall.

Harrisonville, 11-3, will meet defending champion Kearney at 7 tonight at Plaster Stadium in Springfield, the Wildcats sixth title game appearance in the last 13 years.

Eickhorst sure didn’t see this coming then.

“I couldn’t, man,” Eickhorst said. “It took a lot of hard work and a lot of focus and we did it, and this moment is pretty awesome for us.”

It was a moment that didn’t seem possible on Sept. 23, when the Wildcats coughed up seven fumbles in that 19-7 loss to Grain Valley. Two weeks earlier, Platte County had flattened them 49-0. After a 3-0 start, the Wildcats suddenly found themselves back at .500.

“We knew that we were better than what we were at that point,” Harrisonville coach Brent Maxwell said. “We knew that they were talented and once they showed in practice that they we’re not giving up on each other … we knew we could make a run at it.”

Eickhorst said the turnaround started the next week, when the Wildcats routed longtime rival Pleasant Hill 43-7. And they haven’t looked back since, stringing together eight straight victories to earn a shot at their first state championship since winning the last of three straight Class 3 titles in 2007.

Harrisonville earned that shot with a power running game led by running back Morgan Selemaea, who carried the ball 27 times for 230 yards and four touchdowns against a Parkway North defense that had held teams to single digits seven times this season. Every time the Wildcats needed a big play, Selemaea delivered.

“He’s a competitor and he wants the ball in pressure situations,” Maxwell said. “The ‘it’ factor belongs to those who want the ball in pressure situations and it’s him so we’re going to ride it.”

Selemaea’s first touchdown, a 29-yard blast up the middle, put Harrisonville up 13-9 midway through the second quarter. On the Wildcats’ second play of the third quarter, he shot through Parkway South’s line untouched for a 64-yard TD and a 20-9 lead.

And after Parkway North, 11-3, closed to within 20-15 on an early fourth-quarter touchdown, Selemaea snapped off runs of 48 and 20 yards to get the Wildcats in range for a critical score, which he provided with a 3-yard carry. His fourth TD came on another 3-yard run late in the game.

“We knew we had to score,” Selemaea said “We got 110 percent from our linemen and just put it in.”

“It flipped the switch immediately,” Eickhorst said of Selemaea’s third TD. “We needed that and he stepped up and got it for us. He’s a big playmaker and we’re glad to have him on our team.”

Selemaea was also part of a Harrisonville defense that established itself with a goal line stand early in the second quarter, one that became necessary after he lost a fumble on the Wildcats’ 16-yard line.

Parkway North drove down to the Harrisonville 1-yard line, but the Wildcats pushed the Vikings back a yard on second and goal. On fourth and goal from a half-yard out, the Wildcats walled up Parkway North fullback Ryan Smith.

“We were actually arguing with each other,” Selemaea said. “Everyone was arguing it was your fault, this and that. But we all just came together.”

Parkway North did get a safety when Eickhorst fumbled a handoff on the next play from scrimmage, but the 9-7 lead would be the Vikings’ only one in the game.

Harrisonville running back Joe Bowers, who finished with 94 yards on 12 carries, gave the Wildcats a 7-0 lead with a 1-yard TD run midway through the first quarter. Parkway North tied it with a touchdown in the final seconds of the quarter, but the Vikings from suburban St. Louis would only find the end zone one more time the rest of the game.

When Selemaea ended Parkway North’s last drive with a mid-field pass interception with 2:46 left to play, the Wildcats were ready to celebrate an accomplishment that once seemed so out of reach.

“This has been a big childhood dream of mine,” Eickhorst said. “It’s my senior year and we’re going to state.”