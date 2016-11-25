Pirates show some potential

Jamborees are not always in indicative of success, but sometimes they can send a message.

The Belton Pirates sent a shot over the bow by winning all three scrimmages Nov. 17 at Lee’s Summit’s Fieldhouse, beating Lee’s Summit North, Columbia Rock Bridge and the host Tigers with crisp and disciplined play.

“Since we just beat Lee’s Summit North and Lee’s Summit I think that’s pretty good,” said Belton coach John Schaefer. “We have had a lot of seniors back and we are doing a lot of the same things we have been doing for two years. So, it’s coming a little easier and they are figuring things out.”

Two years ago, Belton won the Suburban Blue Conference championship, only to falter last year and finish third. This year’s seniors feel like they have something to prove after that 11-13 season.

“They have a little bit of a chip on their shoulder and have something to prove and that helps their work effort for sure,” said Schaefer.

The Pirates return six seniors, including Joe Lind, Kortni Kaith, Sean Weston, Nick Bilyeu, Lonnie Harrell and Tyrel White.

Jaden Clark, a 6-foot-4 junior, is the tallest player on the Pirates’ roster.

This is Schaefer’s third season at the helm since arriving from Springfield Hillcrest, and the feeling is that this group of seniors has experience to do more than win a conference championship.

Last year, Belton’s girls team knocked off I-49 rival Raymore Peculiar; maybe this season the boys can do the same.

“It’s coming a little easier and they are figuring things out, and their effort is better,” said Schaefer. “If they don’t know the system by now, they shouldn’t be out there.”

Belton opens its season Monday against Rolla in the Republic tournament near Springfield. The Pirates’ first home game is Dec. 9 against North Kansas City.