Belton girls know they won’t go unnoticed this season

Belton’s girls basketball team was easy to overlook last season as it muddled through with a .500 record. But after a surprising postseason run, and with one of the area’s high-profile players on the team, the Pirates expect all eyes to be on them this season.

“I just know we have to work twice as hard because last year we were the underdogs and we got almost to the final four,” Belton senior Courtnie Lewis said. “So we know that teams are coming for us.”

Lewis provided the spark for last year’s run, which saw the Pirates enter postseason play 12-12 before upsetting top-seeded St. Teresa’s Academy in the Class 5 District 13 final, William Chrisman in sectionals and falling to Liberty in the quarterfinals. A 5-foot-10 guard, Lewis has averaged 18.9 points and 8.2 rebounds a game for her career and recently signed a letter of intent with Division-I Eastern Michigan.

Lewis was good enough to be a DiRenna Award finalist last year, and Belton coach Brad Batchelder said she’s even better this year after upping her game with better passing ability and court awareness. He pointed to one example during a jamboree Nov. 16 at Lee’s Summit West: Rather than drive to the hoop on a two-on-one break, Lewis dished a pass that turned into a go-ahead basket.

“She’s pretty good at letting things come to her,” Batchelder said. “The girls know she’s a great player. She’s just an unselfish kid. She plays really hard and she works really hard.”

Lewis is aware the spotlight will shine on her this season, and she knows once again she’ll play a big role in how far the Pirates go. She sees no need to dwell upon it though.

“I try not to burden myself with it,” Lewis said. “I know that we’re improving in practice every day, so I know we’re all getting better and we’ll all eventually get to where we need to be.”

Batchelder believes the burden isn’t Lewis’ alone. The Pirates also return Sydney Bandy, a 5-10 senior guard who can drive the lane and put up three-pointers. She’s joined by fellow seniors Kaytee Frasher and Madison Hunsaker, who returned after not playing as a junior.

There are also good role players such as 5-9 junior forward Sam Gamble., and a strong group of sophomores that includes 5-11 forward Kamryn Estell, Dani Faulkner and Mackenzie Staats.

Batchelder likes this team’s potential, even if it has struggled out of the gate. After losing all three of their scrimmages against Blue Springs, Grain Valley and Lee’s Summit West in the jamboree, the Pirates opened their season last Monday with a 74-35 loss at home to defending Class 5 state champ Springfield Kickapoo. Lewis had 11 points and Estell scored nine to lead the Pirates. Belton played host to Class 5 power Republic the next night.

“We don’t have an easy schedule,” Batchelder said. “So we’re going to have to get a lot better really quickly or we’re going to take some lumps early in the season.”