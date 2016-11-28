Shooter injures two, not considered threat to community, police say

Two victims have been injured in a shooting that occurred in Harrisonville.

The victims were shot by the same shooter in the 1000 block of North Independence Street, according to Lt. Chris Osterberg with Harrisonville police. Investigators believe the shooting took place sometime this morning.

Osterberg said police do not feel the alleged shooter poses a threat to the community.

“We have everybody involved identified,” Osterberg said. “We don’t have anybody in custody yet.”

Osterberg expects to release more information before noon today.

The incident was discovered when an officer driving through the area was contacted by one of the gunshot victims.