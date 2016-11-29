Two school board members resign following budget disagreement

Susie Yoder was heartbroken when she made her decision to resign from the Harrisonville school board.

She said she’s not a quitter, nor did she raise her children to bow out when the going gets tough.

But resigning was her last-ditch effort to inform the public that she believes the district is headed toward financial woes.

“If I ran my family budget this way, we’d have been in trouble a long time ago,” Yoder said.

Chris Wray, another board member, also announced his resignation in a letter dated one day after the board’s Nov. 15 meeting.

At that meeting, the board narrowly approved $900,000 in capital expenditures, a significant portion of which is expected to be debt financed. Yoder, Wray and Jerald Dickey voted against two of the three projects, while the remaining board members voted in favor.

Wray’s and Yoder’s terms are set to end in April. The board is allowed to appoint successors to serve the remainder of their terms, per Missouri School Boards Association policy.

Wray, who has been a certified public accountant for nearly a decade, has performed audits of government entities, including school districts. Wray said he felt helpless after the board’s approval of the $900,000 in capital projects, which followed nearly a month of his requesting financial information from district administration.

“If I couldn’t win a vote on (Nov. 15), I can’t win a vote in the future either,” Wray said.

The projects at issue: about $500,000 for new artificial turf at Memorial Stadium; $400,000 for seven new scoreboards (though an anonymous donor has pledged to put up $200,000 toward the cost of scoreboards); and $200,000 for a new roof at Harrisonville Elementary School.

The roof project will not be financed, said Superintendent Frank Dahman.

He added the administration’s goal is to earn enough advertising revenue from sponsors of the scoreboards — two of which will include video capabilities, allowing for video advertisements during events — to pay for the scoreboards and part or all of the cost of the new turf.

Yoder and Wray concerned for district’s solvency

Wray said that in October, the district’s capital projects fund, used to pay for building repairs and other facility upgrades, had a negative balance of $13,137.

About five years ago, the fund had a balance of more than $3 million.

“If the capital projects fund is short, the difference has to come from the general fund,” Wray said, “and the general fund is basically the district’s financial reserves. It’s currently running a $1 million deficit. Every year that money drops by $1 million.”

Dahman attempted to allay those concerns, saying he absolutely does not believe the district will have to dip into the general fund to pay for capital projects in the future.

Tax revenues expected in the coming months will replenish the capital fund.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow,” Dahman said. “Every HVAC unit could collapse, but as we sit here today, we’ll be able to take care of capital projects very easily as we move forward.”

But Wray said the current fiscal year is projected to end with a $1,094,298 deficit in the combined general and special service funds. The fiscal year ending June 2016 saw a $1,092,384 net decrease, representing a 6 percent decrease from 2015, according to an independent audit report by Westbrook & Co., an accounting firm.

As a result, the district’s cash reserves are also decreasing. Reserves are calculated as a percentage of yearly district expenditures. At the end of October, the district’s reserves dropped below 25 percent — considered tenuous by Wray and Westbrook & Co.

From the accounting firm’s 2016 report: “The Board of (Education) and Administration were aware to meet the proposed budget we would be subsidizing with cash reserves. Administration will be closely monitoring this practice to ensure that the fund balance percentage does not dip below the 25-28% threshold.”

Below 25 percent in reserves is financially distressed, Wray said.

“At that point it becomes harder to give teacher’s raises,” he said. “You may have to reduce the number of teachers and there are a number of other consequences.”

Yoder added: “The district has been financially distressed in the past. We’re headed in that direction.”

Dahman, however, said he is comfortable with maintaining reserves at less than 25 percent.

“We have deficit spent in the last couple years, but this is not atypical for a school district,” Dahman said. “It’s a balancing act. ... What you don’t want is to have a continuous trend in the negative.”

He added the district will receive a significant portion of its tax revenues in December.

“Our (capital projects) balance at the end of the year will be very healthy,” Dahman said.

He added that a controlled spend down, initiated by a previous administration, has contributed to the decrease in fund balances.

The projects

Though Yoder and Wray agreed in separate conversations that the proposed projects are necessary, they said board members needed more information from administration before granting their approval. But the information was either withheld, according to Wray, or not yet finalized for the board.

An external assessment to delineate the district’s facility needs in the short- and long-term was still underway when the board approved the capital projects. Wray said that report, due to be released at today’s open work session at 5 p.m., should have been presented to the board before it was asked to vote on the expenditures.

“If we spent $22,400 for this company to come in and go through all the buildings and (define) prioritized needs of the district, at least wait an additional two weeks to see what they had to say,” Wray said, referring to his former fellow board members.

Dahman, however, said he has been in communication with the external firm. He doesn’t expect the firm to discover more dire facility needs in the district than the turf and roof at Harrisonville Elementary School.

“We felt confident that we know that these two items are, in our opinion, pressing items,” Dahman said. “That’s the decision we made administratively.”

Time was also a factor, as Dahman said installing the turf in the winter will bring a discount.

Dahman has discussed project estimates with Brock Wilson, a marketing and sales manager at Mid-America Sports Construction, though the district has not yet signed a contract with the company.

Wilson said installing turf in the winter rather than the summer could save Harrisonville as much as 20 percent on the estimated $500,000 price tag. He added Harrisonville is looking at buying a turf that is a better grade than its current turf.

Dahman said the current turf had a life expectancy of 10 years but was installed more than 12 years ago.

As the turf deteriorates, it has less give, making it harder on athlete’s bodies, Dahman said.

The Democrat attempted to contact the four school board members who voted in support of all the projects: Tina Graef, R.J. Knox, Chad Reynolds and Gina Smith.

Graef declined to comment, saying by phone that board policy only allows the board president, Reynolds, and the superintendent to speak to the media.

Dahman called it a practice that Harrisonville school board members do not speak to the media due to past controversies, and that all questions be directed to him, even when the board splits votes.

He said he could relay both the majority and minority opinions in such instances.

Current board ethics policy asks members to “recognize that individual Board members have no authority to speak or act for the Board.”

Gina Smith, when asked by email to speak as an individual, did not respond. She had earlier sent a general reply in which she stated all board members share the same goal: to ensure the success of students and educators.

“There are many important decisions to be made and we should consider each one individually, listen to the input of each person and vote what we believe is best for our district,” Smith wrote.

She offered no specific reasons for her vote to approve the projects.

Knox and Reynolds did not respond to requests for comment.

Yoder said, “It’s not what they buy that is wasteful. It’s that we don’t buy what we can afford, and we spend money on some things when it really needs to go somewhere else. ... We haven’t been taking care of our teachers.”

She added her frustration about her perception that financial information is withheld from the board.

“All that information is supposed to be open to the public,” she said.

“It’s frustrating that even as a board member you can’t get that information, you get bits and pieces. The board is responsible for the financials of the district. When you don’t have all that information, how can you make a decision?”