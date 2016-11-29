First came the fireworks, then 300,000 holiday lights

The holidays were ushered in with a number of events that put the “light” in “delightful” last week at Longview Lake County Park.

First, more than 100 singers and dancers took to a stage, performing holiday-themed numbers. Then, a fireworks show over Longview Lake shimmered off the rippling waters. And finally, the night culminated when hundreds drove through the park, where more than 300,000 lights were strung up to form 175 animated displays.

Hundreds attended the celebration Nov. 23.

“It lightens your spirit,” said Larry Miller of the event and all of its holiday decor. “It gives you a sense of the holidays and the lights of the Christmas season.”

The firework and light show, billed as “Christmas in the Sky” and “Christmas in the Park,” were hosted by Jackson County Parks and Recreation. This year marked the 20th annual event.

“It’s our tradition,” said Melissa Perez. “We’ve been doing this for nine years.”

She was joined by Kayla Perez, who said she enjoyed the dancing and singing the most, and her children enjoy all of the lights.

“Both of these events have become a holiday tradition in Jackson County,” said Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. “They give our families a great opportunity to celebrate the holidays together.”

Larry and Lorna Miller drove down from the Northland to see the show. They once lived in the area, but a relocation has not kept them from seeing the shows.

“We don’t miss it,” Larry Miller said.

The light show in the park is open each night through Dec. 31 and is free to the public.

During the event last week and throughout December, donations are being accepted. The proceeds will be divided among 39 area charities, one for each of the days the light show is open.

Longview Lake Park is located two miles south of Interstate 470 off View High Drive. To learn more, visit the county’s website at makeyourdayhere.com.