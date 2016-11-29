Man faces charges after shooting death of Harrisonville woman

By MAX LONDBERG

jlondberg@kcstar.comNovember 29, 2016 Updated 9 minutes ago

When officers arrested Brian Parks, they found a shotgun with two spent slugs and a handgun with two empty cylinder slots in his truck. Parks also reportedly had blood on his clothing and rings.

CASS COUNTY SHERIFF&RSQUO;S OFFICE

Brian G. Parks, 54, of Harrisonville, is charged with three felonies after a Monday shooting that left one woman dead and a man injured.

Police found Tammy Christiansen, 42, lying on the floor of a Harrisonville residence, in the 1000 block of North Independence Street, with a gunshot wound to the forehead. In addition, Sylvester Harbour had suffered a gunshot wound in the back. He was later treated at a hospital and was in stable condition.

Court documents, which include Harbour’s report to the police, shed light on the incident.

Parks and Christiansen once dated, according to Harbour, and they had been arguing on the phone in the past few weeks.

Parks was charged later Monday with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to statements he gave to police, Harbour woke up Monday morning to find a man standing over him, holding a revolver. Harbour attacked the intruder, jostling for control of the gun in a skirmish that led the two into a closet, down a flight of stairs and outside.

At one point the gun went off, striking Harbour in the back.

Kris Turnbow, a consultant for Harrisonville police and the mayor of Raymore, was driving in the area when he spotted the two men in an altercation. Before Turnbow could intervene, the shooter had fled in his vehicle. Turnbow asked Harbour what had happened.

“That guy shot me. I don’t know him, and he shot the woman in the house,” Harbour said.

Turnbow said additional charges in Christiansen’s death are likely forthcoming.

Two weapons were used in the incident, Turnbow said. “We’re sufficiently convinced that both weapons were in the possession of the person that is in custody.”

When Parks was arrested, officers found a shotgun with two spent slugs and a handgun with two empty cylinder slots in Parks’ truck. They also smelled gunpowder, according to court documents. Parks also reportedly had blood on his clothing and rings.

A doctor who later treated Parks for minor injuries allegedly found Parks was under the influence of methamphetamine.

Parks is a convicted felon. His most recent criminal conviction was in April, for possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to seven years, but his sentence was suspended and he was placed on five years’ probation.

Parks also pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and harassment in 2014.

Christiansen and Harbour both live at the residence, according to court documents.

Parks is being held on $50,000 bond.

Join The Conversation

Cass County Democrat Missourian is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.

Commenting FAQs | Terms of Service