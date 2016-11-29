Man faces charges after shooting death of Harrisonville woman

Brian G. Parks, 54, of Harrisonville, is charged with three felonies after a Monday shooting that left one woman dead and a man injured.

Police found Tammy Christiansen, 42, lying on the floor of a Harrisonville residence, in the 1000 block of North Independence Street, with a gunshot wound to the forehead. In addition, Sylvester Harbour had suffered a gunshot wound in the back. He was later treated at a hospital and was in stable condition.

Court documents, which include Harbour’s report to the police, shed light on the incident.

Parks and Christiansen once dated, according to Harbour, and they had been arguing on the phone in the past few weeks.

Parks was charged later Monday with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to statements he gave to police, Harbour woke up Monday morning to find a man standing over him, holding a revolver. Harbour attacked the intruder, jostling for control of the gun in a skirmish that led the two into a closet, down a flight of stairs and outside.

At one point the gun went off, striking Harbour in the back.

Kris Turnbow, a consultant for Harrisonville police and the mayor of Raymore, was driving in the area when he spotted the two men in an altercation. Before Turnbow could intervene, the shooter had fled in his vehicle. Turnbow asked Harbour what had happened.

“That guy shot me. I don’t know him, and he shot the woman in the house,” Harbour said.

Turnbow said additional charges in Christiansen’s death are likely forthcoming.

Two weapons were used in the incident, Turnbow said. “We’re sufficiently convinced that both weapons were in the possession of the person that is in custody.”

When Parks was arrested, officers found a shotgun with two spent slugs and a handgun with two empty cylinder slots in Parks’ truck. They also smelled gunpowder, according to court documents. Parks also reportedly had blood on his clothing and rings.

A doctor who later treated Parks for minor injuries allegedly found Parks was under the influence of methamphetamine.

Parks is a convicted felon. His most recent criminal conviction was in April, for possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to seven years, but his sentence was suspended and he was placed on five years’ probation.

Parks also pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and harassment in 2014.

Christiansen and Harbour both live at the residence, according to court documents.

Parks is being held on $50,000 bond.