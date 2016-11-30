Trans boy wins small victory in court as judge’s mental exam order is blocked

A Cass County Circuit Court judge exceeded his authority by ordering a transgender boy undergo a mental examination before legally changing his name, according to an opinion issued Tuesday by the Western District Court of Appeals.

Judge R. Michael Wagner presided over a change of name hearing in October 2015 involving a Belton transgender boy, who filed to change his name from Natalie to Nathan.

The boy’s attorney, in an email with an employee in the circuit clerk’s office, said the name change process typically takes less than 10 minutes.

But Wagner first ordered the appointment of a guardian ad litem, or appointed guardian, for the boy despite the fact that the boy’s mother was serving as his guardian and legal representative in court.

After the family refused Wagner’s request, the judge ordered the boy undergo a mental evaluation, saying he had the child’s best interests at heart, according to testimony from the hearing.

“This is the first case that this court has had like this,” Wagner said at the hearing. He then addressed Nathan directly: “This is a life-changing situation; it’s not a simple name change. It’s something that may be in your best interest — I don’t know.”

Nathan and his mother both asserted that the name change was in Nathan’s best interest, according to court testimony.

Nathan’s attorney, Blaine Elliott of Belton, requested a writ of prohibition following Wagner’s mental evaluation order. The legal maneuver can be used by higher courts in cases in which a lower-court judge is exercising excessive authority.

The Western District Court of Appeals granted the writ of prohibition, which blocked Wagner’s mental evaluation order.

Citizens can change their name in Missouri upon proof that the change is proper and not detrimental to any other person. Elliott said the type of mental evaluation ordered by Wagner could cost thousands of dollars and was not necessary for Nathan’s request.

The appellate judges, Lisa Hardwick, Karen Mitchell and Gary Witt, ruled a person’s mental state does not “directly relate” to Nathan’s case. They called Wagner’s concerns for Nathan’s mental condition “conclusory,” or lacking supporting evidence.

The judges also disagreed with Wagner’s assertion that he was authorized to order a mental evaluation because he was acting as a family court judge.

“[T]here is no evidence in the record that the 17th Judicial Circuit has designated such a court,” the opinion, written by Hardwick, stated.

Wagner recommended the boy be evaluated by Lisa Coleman, a licensed clinical social worker in Kansas City.

Coleman, when reached by phone Wednesday, said judges had never before recommended clients to her for a mental evaluation in a change of name case.

She added, however, that any mental evaluation she would perform for a trans person would not be done to diagnose mental illness but to empower and prepare the person for his or her transition.

She said she would discuss coping skills, supportive resources and positive influences in peer and familial relationships with incipient trans clients.

“Everybody has to make their own choice of who they are,” Coleman said, “but to make that kind of a change alone sets you up for a whole lot of stress that can impact the success of transitioning from one gender to another.”

Trans issues at play, attorney says

Elliott wrote in a brief filed to the Western District Court of Appeals that Wagner’s order for a mental evaluation constituted a form of sex discrimination against Nathan because he is transgender.

Nathan, now 15, whose sex at birth was female, identifies as a male.

“In the instant case, there is no doubt that had (Nathan) sought to change his name from Natalie to another traditionally female name, (Wagner) would not have ordered him to undergo a mental evaluation,” Elliott wrote. “(Wagner) can simply not offer any constitutionally sufficient justification for the discriminatory treatment.”

Wagner and his attorney, Nancy Garris, contended in their own brief to the appellate court that sex did not factor in Wagner’s decision. Instead, Garris wrote that Nathan’s testimony and demeanor caused Wagner to question Nathan’s free will in the matter.

The brief also stated Wagner’s concern that Nathan’s mother was coercing him to seek the name change.

“I think it’s fair to say that anyone who has ever had children would probably not want to go through this ... would want their child to have an easy life,” Elliott said. “But being Nathan, you’re opening yourself up to discrimination, to others who treat you as not the same, as different.”

Neither Wagner nor Garris could be immediately reached for comment.

Throughout Wagner and Garris’ brief, Nathan is referred to with the feminine pronoun “she”.

In Elliott’s briefs and the appellate judges’ opinion document, Nathan is referred throughout by the masculine pronoun “he”.

In his brief, Elliott cited 33 other cases in which Wagner presided over a name change request for a minor. In none of those cases, Elliott wrote, did Wagner request a guardian ad litem or order a mental evaluation.

“(Nathan) is the only exception,” Elliott wrote in his brief. “Only when confronted with a minor who fails to conform to traditional gender stereotypes does (Wagner) seek to appoint a guardian ad litem or order a petitioner to undergo a mental evaluation. This is clear evidence of discrimination.”

The appellate judges did not rule on Elliott’s claim of sex discrimination against Wagner. They wrote that their first finding in the case — that Wagner exceeded his authority by ordering the mental evaluation — was sufficient enough for the judges to issue their opinion.

Elliott said that Nathan’s change of name request must still be approved by a judge. Elliott said he will likely request a new judge in Nathan’s case in the coming days.

“A name’s a name,” Elliott said. “It doesn’t make a person who they are.”