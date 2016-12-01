Aldermen adopt 2017 budget: streets get boost

The Harrisonville Street Department will get a needed boost in funding next year.

The Board of Aldermen voted to allocate $250,000 in extra funds to the department during its final vote on the 2017 budget.

The added funds for streets follow an August presentation by Street Superintendent Rodney Jacobs, in which he outlined the lack of funding in his department.

“I am very happy to be able to put more money toward infrastructure,” Mayor Brian Hasek said. “It’s nice to share with the public that we took steps to infuse a quarter of a million dollars into streets and sidewalks to make improvements.”

The board also voted, following a motion by Alderman David Dickerson, to recognize Hasek’s requests he had earlier made in a memo.

The memo called for removing the addition of three positions: a communication supervisor, facility manager and payroll specialist.

The communication supervisor would have served in the dispatch center for emergency services and the facility manager would have split time at city hall and the police department. The estimated cost for the two positions was about $120,000.

Hasek said that though the city’s revenue projections were trending upward for 2017, he felt the board should wait for two to three years before creating new positions.

“The hope is (the city’s financial position) is going to trend up with some new businesses in place,” Hasek said. “But what happens in 2018 if 2017 (revenue) projections drop off?”

Dickerson added his opposition to creating new positions because “our general fund is not ... in shape to be hiring more people.”

Hasek also advocated for removing proposed funds for the removal of dilapidated buildings in town and instead using the funds to replace the parking lot at the Harrisonville Community Center.

The board also voted to take $10,000 from the police department’s construction of locker rooms and put it toward the department’s fund for purchasing and training a K9 unit.

Police Chief John Hofer estimated the cost of completing the lockers at $53,000.

He said the lockers would allow officers to change out of their uniforms before driving home after shifts.

“Driving around in personal vehicles in uniform — we feel that it’s an officer safety issues,” Hofer said, citing cases of law enforcement officers in the nation being targeted and ambushed.

Hofer said fundraisers have yielded about $27,000 toward the K9 unit, making the department about $6,500 short. A fundraiser scheduled for January that will include former Kansas City Chiefs players and other fundraisers are expected to bring in enough money to fully fund the unit.

If that is the case, Hofer said the department would not use the $10,000 allocated to the police department for the K9 unit.

“They graciously gave us that money,” Hofer said, “but in the long run we’ll not use that money.”

Hasek said having children in the Harrisonville School District encouraged him to allocate the funds for the K9 unit.

“I’d like to see that dog here right after the first of the year,” Hasek said. “I think this dog will be a good deterrent (of drug usage in school).”

Hofer said after training time is factored in, the K9 unit would likely not be deployed by the department until the sometime next spring. He added that his department also requested three vehicles and was granted the budget for two of them.

The board also approved $10,000 to hire a consultant for the purposes of seeking grants and other development tools for the revitalization of the Harrisonville square. It also approved adding an executive assistant position for a cost of approximately $50,271.