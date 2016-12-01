Belton school news

Useless no more

Once part of a playground, a fenced-in area on the north side of Gladden Elementary has sat unused for years since recess moved to the south side of the school. But now the area has been converted to parking for 25 vehicles.

Principal Amanda Spight worked with Randy Baker, district grounds supervisor, on the conversion. Baker’s team removed the fence that separated the existing lot from the old playground, took down old basketball poles in crumbling concrete, and used a jackhammer to dismantle parking curbs.

After clearing natural and man-made debris, the team created the extra parking — certain to be used during special events attended by families.

Auction for singers

Belton High School’s chamber choirs, Bella Voce and Belton Singers, will travel to Chicago in April to compete in the WorldStrides Chicago Heritage Music Festival.

To raise money for the trip, the school’s choral department will hold a silent auction, with dessert and music from choir students, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Memorial Station, a venue in the city’s Memorial Park at 602 Maurer Parkway. The entrance fee is $2.

Blood drive

Members of the public are invited to donate blood Friday at Belton High School. The blood drive will start at 7:45 a.m. and end at 2:30 p.m. Bring a photo ID.