Brewbakers opens in Belton

Brewbakers Bar & Grill opened in late November at the Cedar Tree Shopping Center in Belton.

The bar, originally established in Lenexa, now occupies a 6,300-square-foot spot at the center. The center is located in the northwest corner of Interstate 49 and Missouri 58.

Brewbakers held its grand opening last weekend.

“Elf Jr., The Musical” coming to Harrisonville High

Harrisonville High School will present “Elf, Jr., The Musical” next week. Performances are set for Dec. 7 through 10 at 7 p.m. in the HHS Performing Arts Center, 1504 E. Elm St.

Tickets are $5 and can be reserved online at www.harrisonvilleschools.org. Children 5 and under are free.

Tax transparency gap prevents Cass Countians from finding missing tax refund dollars

The following is courtesy of Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway’s Office.

An oversight in state law leaves some state taxpayers in the dark about money owed back to them. Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway said an audit of the Department of Revenue’s tax division has revealed an oversight that’s keeping Missourians unaware of millions of dollars owed back to taxpayers each year. The problem is in a two-year tax transparency gap where refunds owed to taxpayers are only searchable online within the first year the money is due and then removed and made available online again two years later when the money is turned over to the state’s unclaimed property rolls.

This amounts to an estimated $3 million in refunds that are currently due, but hidden from public view.

“Regardless of the reason a tax refund check is not cashed, whether it’s due to a move, a wrong address in the system, or lost or stolen mail, these circumstances do not change the fact that this money belongs to the taxpayer,” Galloway said. “State government should work together, at the bare minimum, to ensure taxpayers looking for past due refund amounts have a simple, easily accessible way to search for money that is rightfully theirs.”

Galloway and her team reviewed the Department of Revenue’s procedures for tax refund checks that are mailed out, but never cashed. If a check is returned as undeliverable, the information is added to the department’s Returned Refund Checks web page. After one year, the check is voided and the information is removed from the website and forwarded to the State Treasurer’s Office.

After three years from issue date, and if the State Treasurer’s Office is unable to find the individual, the money goes into the Unclaimed Property Database. That means for those two years between the time the check is voided at the one-year mark, and entered into the Unclaimed Property Database at the three-year mark, the records are not publicly available to anyone looking to claim their past tax refunds.

During the time of the audit, 6,000 undelivered tax refund checks totaling nearly $1.3 million were listed on the Department of Revenue’s website, and about 30,000 uncashed refunds totaling nearly $4.5 million were turned over to the State Treasurer’s Office.

The audit calls on the Department of Revenue to address this lapse and ensure the information is publicly available throughout the process, so individuals can search for and find money due back to them at any point in the process.

Ten fatalities reported across state over holiday weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 10 people died during the Thanksgiving holiday across the state.

Two of the fatalities occurred in Lee’s Summit.