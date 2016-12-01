Sheriff’s crime report: Nov. 14–20

The Democrat publishes crime reports from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office as they are received. The goal is to notify residents of crimes or incidents of interest in their area.

Archie

11/15/16 03:08 WEST OUTER ROAD, ARCHIE

On 11-14-16 a deputy investigated a theft of wheels from a vehicle at Johnson’s Auto Recycling and Sales, 107 SW Outer Road in Archie. No suspect has been identified at this time.

11/19/16 07:30 HICKORY GROVE ROAD, ARCHIE

On 11/18/2016 at approximately 0730 hours a deputy was dispatched to South Hickory Grove Road, Harrisonville in reference to a stealing. An investigation revealed a Polaris Ranger UTV was stolen from an out building at this residence. A possible suspect has been identified.

Belton

11/17/16 15:27 SB 49/MM 173, BELTON

On 11-17-16 at approximately 1617 hours, a deputy responded to southbound I-49 at the 173 mile marker in reference to a subject that had jumped from a moving vehicle. Upon arrival a deputy made contact with a witness, who stated she was driving south on I-49 when she observed a female jump from a vehicle and slide across the roadway. A suspect has been identified in this incident.

Creighton

11/14/16 17:49 339TH STTREET, CREIGHTON

On 11-14-16 a deputy conducted a stealing investigation at E. 339th Street, Creighton. The victim reported several items stolen from his out building. Possible suspect information has been obtained.

11/16/16 19:28 THIRD STREET, CREIGHTON

On 11-14-16, at approximately 1930 hours, a deputy was dispatched to E. Third Street, Creighton in reference to a burglary in progress. Two juveniles stated they heard footsteps in a house and observed a shadow walking in front of the house. No suspects were identified.

11/16/16 20:58 WINDSOR DRIVE, CREIGHTON

On 11-14-16, at about 2001 hours, a deputy was dispatched to Windsor Street, Creighton in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival a deputy contacted the victim who told the deputy someone had entered her residence and stolen some food. A suspect has not been identified.

Cleveland

11/16/16 10:42 WALNUT STREET, CLEVELAND

On 11-16-16 at approximately 1043 hours, a deputy dispatched to Walnut, Cleveland in reference to a disturbance that had occurred. A suspect has been identified in this case.

East Lynne

11/19/16 17:05 CAMP BRANCH ROAD, EAST LYNNE

On 11-19-16 a deputy conducted an investigation of stealing a motor vehicle that occurred at S. Camp Branch Road, Harrisonville, Missouri. The vehicle was recovered and a suspect is in custody.

Freeman

11/17/16 14:36 STATE ROUTE O, FREEMAN

On 11-17-16 at approximately 1527 hours a deputy responded to S State Route O outside of Freeman in reference to a stealing investigation. Upon arrival a deputy contacted a victim who stated someone had forced entry into a trailer in his front yard and stolen several pieces of musical equipment. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Garden City

11/19/16 01:39 WALNUT STREET, GARDEN CITY

On 11/19/2016, at approximately 0212 hours, a deputy responded to Walnut Street, Garden City, in reference to a stealing. An investigation revealed several items were taken from a vehicle and a lock was damaged on a contractor’s topper. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Harrisonville

11/17/16 03:02 INDEPENDENCE STREET, HARRISONVILLE

On Thursday, 11-17-16, at 0308 hours, a deputy responded to D&Z Mini Storage located at 720 N. Independence in reference to providing K9 assistance to the Harrisonville Police Department who had a barricaded subject in one of the storage units. After cutting the lock off of a unit, K9 Champ apprehended the subject hiding under a tarp. It was found that the subject had two felony warrants for his arrest out of Cass County for tampering with a motor vehicle 1st degree.

11/17/16 03:54 DD/268TH, HARRISONVILLE

On Thursday 11-17-16 at approximately 0400 hours a deputy was dispatched to DD Highway and 275th Street in Harrisonville, in reference to an MVA property damage. A 2015 Dodge Dart traveling south on DD Hwy struck two cows in the roadway. No injuries were reported at the time of incident.

11/18/16 05:34 253RD STREET, HARRISONVILLE

On 11-18-16, at approximately 0535 hours, a deputy was dispatched to E. 253rd Street, Harrisonville, Missouri in reference to an alarm. The victim stated he awoke to the alarm on his out building sounding. An investigation revealed an attempted burglary on an outbuilding had occurred. No suspects have been identified.

Pleasant Hill

11/19/16 07:26 7/UNDER GREEN BRIDGE, PLEASANT HILL

On 11-19-16 a deputy conducted a stealing investigation from a construction site for the Rock Island Trail underneath the Big Creek bridge on S. State Route 7, Pleasant Hill. A generator was reported stolen from the work site. No suspects have been identified in this investigation at this time.

11/19/16 15:09 155TH STREET AND KNORPP ROAD, PLEASANT HILL

On Saturday, 11-19-16 at approximately 1519 hours a deputy was dispatched to the intersection of 155th Street and Knorpp Road in regards to a report of property damage and stealing. A deputy made contact with a victim who reported a window being broken out of his work truck, and several items being stolen out of the truck. There are no suspects at this time.

Raymore

11/18/16 17:15 STATE ROUTE 58, RAYMORE

On Friday, 11-18-16 at approximately 1745 hours, a deputy conducted an investigation at the residence of East State Route 58 in rural Raymore in regards to a reported burglary. The victims stated that an unknown subject entered their residence and stole several items. No suspect information is available at this time.