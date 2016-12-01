Poking a hole in the safety pin debacle

The Shawnee Mission School District has recently made the news due to a decision to ban teachers from displaying safety pins. As should be expected, the outcry from the liberal press and the ACLU claiming free speech infringement has been forthcoming. According to the liberal viewpoint, the district is unfairly targeting the teachers because of the symbol they are embracing.

Apparently, if you are wearing a safety pin, it means that you are calling attention to the cause of those who are feeling threatened. I assume that due to the outcome of the recent election, entire groups of people who were once safe and sound in this nation now have a cause for concern, that they are somehow feel threatened.

The entire purpose of wearing anything to raise “awareness” of a cause escapes me. I understand wearing something like a T-shirt or bracelet that has been purchased knowing that the funds have gone toward the cause. That’s a positive step toward helping and it makes sense.

Wearing or displaying something simply for the purpose of raising awareness does not effectively do any good. Frankly, I don’t need any symbolism to raise awareness of any particular issue. Thanks to 24 hour news and social media, we are all quite aware of the myriad of issues facing this nation right now. There is no excuse for not knowing.

I’m all for freedom of speech. It’s a right that I use every day with delight. Free speech should be protected, but what we are now seeing is that certain groups are only interested in protecting the rights of those they agree with.

It seems that the decision to ban the pins came after a decision to ban the displaying of a Confederate flag in one of the district schools. While we all know that such a display is tasteless and does not belong in a school, can we agree that the school employee has the right to fly that flag at home?

Coupled with the flag issue was the issue of the pin wearers vs. the non wearers. According to Superintendent Jim Hinson, “…employees who refused to wear pins because they saw them as a political symbol were then targeted as not caring about all children.”

Really? The very people entrusted to guard against bullying in schools were doing just that?

The interesting thing about the whole safety pin symbol is that it isn’t even an American idea. No, this unique European idea arose from protests over Brexit.

I have two grandchildren who attend schools in the Park Hill School District; one is a freshman and the other is in junior high. I asked them if anyone had been wearing safety pins in their respective schools. They told me that they had not seen nor heard of such a thing, and they felt that the safety pins would probably be considered potential weapons.

I find it quite interesting that the same people who would adamantly oppose having armed teachers in the classroom can support the bringing of sharp, potentially harmful objects to school. Just think of the havoc an out-of-control student could inflict with only one safety pin!

The administration of the district made the correct call. If political speech is to be banned, the rule should be enforced uniformly.

However, I do believe that the teachers should be allowed to take safety pins to school. They should be administered to those students who need to connect shirts and blouses to pants or jeans or skirts. That way, no one will be needlessly subjected to viewing midriffs or boxers.

David Coffelt is a Harrisonville area resident and is CEO of Coffelt Land Title, Inc.