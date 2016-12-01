Reduction of doe season is a good move

A few years back the Missouri Department of Conservation sent out this news release:

“Warm weather is one factor being cited by Missouri’s deer expert in contributing to a drop in the number of deer shot by hunters.”

On another year, they send out this release: “A high deer harvest on opening weekend took place because the unseasonably warm weather allowed hunters to stay in the woods longer, and hunting hours significantly increased because of it.”

Boy how things change. The news is out that in the 2016 deer season, the number of deer killed is lower than expected. With that warm weather we had I expected the deer “harvest” to be high.

When there’s a moon that bright at night during the season, places that have high hunting pressure see deer becoming nocturnal. But with so many acorns, I found deer to be so fat I can hardly believe it. Of course, I also planted some unharvested grain on my place and they’ve feasted on that, too. My daughter killed a buck recently and when we butchered it, we cut off a lot of fat.

The reduction of that nine-day season for does is a good move. This year it is a three-day season for does, and hundreds of bucks will be killed illegally during that season. The doe season was instigated after meetings with big insurance companies who were disturbed about the number of car-deer accidents.

Rather than accepting the fact that automobiles on the highway had nearly doubled in 20 years, they blamed it on too many deer. That doe season was a poor answer.

It took them long enough, but they are beginning to figure that out. A wiser plan is to sell each hunter a buck and a doe tag, and keep the present nine day regular season. Then if they want, they can open another weekend for deer hunting, but not for does only.

Antler hunters, who know that a big rack might bring several thousand dollars, won’t watch one walk past them. They can take it home, call in and report a buck killed during the bow-season at no risk. Unbelievably, about 10 years ago, I saw a hunter with a buck and a doe in his pickup during the doe-only season. He had checked the doe on his gun tag, and the same afternoon, checked the buck on a bow tag.

That nine-day doe season has made it really impossible for anyone to know the true harvest of deer the past few years. But I don’t really imagine it makes much difference to the conservation department what the harvest is. You can bet your hunting boots they know exactly what revenue they get from the sales of all types of deer tags, and the more they sell, the better the deer season, no matter what the harvest drops.

In reality, there is no such thing as a state deer herd or “deer management.” This year, the conservation department became worried about the reduction of deer numbers. But the number of deer will never drop to the near-extinction times of the 1930 Ozarks. The people of that day were hungry country people who pretty much lived off the land. Today, there aren’t many who need to kill all the deer and turkey they can, as those folks did.

A lot of today’s deer hunters are so trophy oriented they won’t kill does or small bucks. There aren’t many hungry hunters now, and because of that, you will never see deer numbers threatened in the Ozarks. Bulldozers may wipe them out someday, but hunters won’t.

